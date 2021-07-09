Cancel
Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour Prom’ Finds Pop’s New It Girl Performing Her Hits And Having Fun

By Benjamin H. Smith
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Oscar Wilde famously said, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” That seems little comfort to Courtney Love, who called out Olivia Rodrigo last week over the artwork to her new livestream concert Sour Prom, which looks a hell of a lot like the cover of Hole’s landmark 1994 album, Live Through This. Quicker than you could say, “OK X’er,” the social media battle lines were drawn between those who saw the photo of Rodrigo as a teary-eyed beauty queen as an unsanctioned copy of Ellen von Unwerth’s iconic original image and Rodrigo fans who said it was a tribute or simply didn’t care. The truth is it’s all of those things, a ripoff, a homage, and who cares.

