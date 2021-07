LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Hennessy is either a preferred choice for those who partake of the brown (we like it around this way) or the bane of someone’s existence due to a bad night of too many Henny and Soda cocktails. The leading cognac brand found itself trending on Twitter due to an observation made by a Twitter user over Lil Wayne’s physical appearance and blaming the liquor for his looks.