Cars

Campworks’ Off-Grid Adventure Trailer: Episode 180 of The Truck Show Podcast

MotorTrend Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectrified camp trailers with Campworks Co. Holman finally gets behind the wheel of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco and gives his review, Jeep responds to Ford's Sasquatch package with the Wrangler Xtreme Recon package, and the guys from Campworks Co. tell the guys all about their off-grid adventure trailer. The...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Ford#Campworks Co#Wrangler Xtreme Recon#Duralast#Offroad#Iheartradio#Kroq#Diesel Power#Truckin
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed trailers show off Track Builder

Mattel and Milestone have shared a couple of new trailers for Hot Wheels Unleashed that take a closer look at the game’s Track Builder. Using this feature, players can create their own tracks and then share them online. To start off, players will need to choose an environment to base their track in from those available in the game, including the exclusive Track Room, which is a special environment for the Track Builder with lots of space and no obstacles.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

ANIMAL KINGDOM: Season 5, Episode 2: What Remains TV Show Trailer [TNT]

TNT‘s Animal Kingdom: Season 5, Episode 2: What Remains TV show trailer has been released. Animal Kingdom: Season 5’s plot synopsis: “The series follows a 17-year-old boy, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, a criminal family clan governed by matriarch Smurf.”
TV & Videosmy40.tv

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 93

WLOS — LISTEN HERE:. It’s a sad day for the AnchorMOMS as they say goodbye to one of the originals - Ingrid Allstaedt. After more than a decade in TV News and with baby number 3 on the way, Ingrid has decided to take a step back from her career and focus on her growing family. That means she must say goodbye to AnchorMOMS as well.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Encanto trailer shows a magical new Disney adventure

Disney Animation Studios has revealed the first trailer for its newest magical animated movie Encanto. Bringing us a colourful world and stunning animation, the clip shows a line-up of enchanting characters, dance-worthy tunes, and is a promising first look at the upcoming kids movie. Set in a fantastical village in...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 357

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Editor-in-Chief, Brendan Frye sits down with Chris, Dayna, and Jordan to talk about Sony’s July State of Play—the somewhat lackluster showing of games like Sifu, Lost Judgement, Deathloop, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. The podcast gang talks a bit about their thoughts on each game, and questions when Sony is going to present proper next-gen games.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Death's Door shows off more of its Zelda-inspired crow adventures

Death's Door is nearly ready to leave the nest, but before it ventures forth it's called up a new trailer. The crow-based action adventure game from the folks behind Titan Souls has shown a bit more of its Zelda-inspired side with some dungeon-looking puzzles and slightly goofy NPCs. You can catch just another good look at it down here before it takes flight next week.
Lifestylethrillgeek.com

ThrillGeek Podcast – Episode 175

On this episode of the podcast, we discuss the following topics:. EPCOT Forever & Happily Ever After returning to Disney World. New Disney World 50th details, including new nighttime shows for Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom and more. Disney Premier Access coming to Disneyland Paris and IF it could be...
Petsflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive trailer for adventure thriller Stray Dogs

Thanks to Gravitas Ventures, we’ve got an exclusive trailer for Stray Dogs, an adventure thriller from director Adam Gascho and starring Skyler Pinkerton, Tad Davies, Adam Gascho, April Martucci, Nicole Coulon, David Cepero. Check it out here ahead of the film’s release later this month…. After a man’s beloved dog...
Worldkaspersky.com

Transatlantic Cable podcast, episode 209

This week on the podcast, Jeff’s on vacation, so Ahmed and I tackle some thorny cybersec issues on our own. We start with news that EA’s billion dollar franchise, Apex Legends, faced hacking concerns from gamers about the state of TitanFall, Respawn’s first foray into the FPS genre. From there, we move on to news that Google has taken the ban-hammer to some developers who placed Trojans inside their apps to scrape Facebook credentials.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Driving horror game Beware shows off a spooky map and killer trucks

Relative to human history, cars haven't been around all that long. But there's still a primal fear in the act of glancing up at your rearview mirror and seeing a pair of headlights following you on a gloomy night, probably because our ancestors felt something similar when spotting the glowing eyes of a predator in the darkness.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

First trailer for Netflix film 'Sweet Girl' shows off Pittsburgh locations

Pittsburghers will recognize quite a few locales in the first trailer for Netflix’s “Sweet Girl.”. The movie was shot in the Pittsburgh area in fall 2019 and winter 2020. It was recently given an Aug. 20 release date and on Friday Netflix released the first full trailer for the Brian Andrew Mendoza-directed film starring Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) and Isabel Merced (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”).
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Trailer Shows Off a Variety of Upgrades

Sega has released a new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate, showing off the variety of upgrades coming to the remastered version of the game. The most obvious change is the overhaul the game has been given graphically, upgrading it to 60 fps and 4K resolution. On top of that, however, Sega has retouched Sonic Colors‘ lighting and textures, making the game pop a little bit more.
Electronicscogconnected.com

ROCCAT Shows Off the Studio Quality Torch Microphone in a Stunning Trailer

Today, leading PC peripheral brand ROCCAT unveiled the ROCCAT Torch, its first studio-grade USB microphone. This mic was designed for gamers, streamers, and aspiring content creators, and it offers a ton of professional-grade features. The Torch offers gamers 24-bit audio quality, a dual condenser design, latency-free Mic Monitoring, and a...
MoviesFirst Showing

Another Rad Trailer for Psychedelic Animated Adventure 'Cryptozoo'

"I dedicated my life to keeping Cryptids safe." Magnolia Pictures has released another official US trailer for the eccentric, psychedelic, wacky hand-drawn animated film Cryptozoo, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This earned some rave reviews from various critics, mostly because it's insanely original and unlike anything you've ever seen before - the latest from the filmmaker behind the film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea. As cryptozookeepers struggle to capture a "Baku" (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) they begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a cryptozoo or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. With the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, and Grace Zabriskie. If you've been looking for movies that are unlike anything you have ever seen before - don't miss this one. Everything about it is unique and unforgettably mad crazy.

