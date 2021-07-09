Region/state roundup: Men’s basketball’s Mike Young, other Virginia Tech coaches gain contract extensions

HOUSTON – Rice University and men’s basketball head coach Scott Pera have agreed to a contract extension through the end of the 2023-24 season. The Owls are coming off a season in which they finished with a record of 15-13, continuing Pera’s streak of increasing the team’s winning percentage every year of his four seasons as the Owls’ head coach. The winning season was the program’s third since 2005-06, and the Owls furthered their season’s success with a run in the postseason to the Conference USA quarterfinals. Pera also led the team to a 9-3 record at home, their best such record since 2004-2005.