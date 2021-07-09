Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Region/state roundup: Men’s basketball’s Mike Young, other Virginia Tech coaches gain contract extensions

pilotonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Young of men’s basketball was one of six Virginia Tech coaches to receive contract extensions announced Friday by Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock. Young, whose Hokies exceeded expectations last season and made the NCAA Tournament, saw his deal extended through March 15, 2027, giving him at least six more seasons. Tech was 15-7 last season, falling 75-70 in overtime to Florida in the NCAA round of 64.

www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
State
Iowa State
City
Culpeper, VA
State
Florida State
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Radford, VA
Norfolk, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Basketball
State
Georgia State
Norfolk, VA
College Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Newport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Tech Young#Hokies#The Ncaa Tournament#Spartans#Nsu Athletics Foundation#Men S#Navy#Coppin State#Cavaliers#Northwestern#Acc Big Ten Challenge#Captains#Ncaa Division Iii#Women S Tennis Cnu#All American#Kellam#York#Atlee#Bedford County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Related
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

Financial terms revealed for Virginia Tech coach Mike Young's new deal

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young will eventually become a $3 million man. The financial terms of Mike Young's contract extension were disclosed by Tech on Friday. The Roanoke Times had reported June 28 that Young was getting a three-year extension that would keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season. But Tech did not announce that extension until Friday, when it also announced extensions for five other coaches.
Blacksburg, VAWSLS

Hokies Mike Young’s contract extended through 2027 season

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock announced Friday that the contracts or letters of appointment of six Tech head coaches have been extended as indicated below. Mike Young (men’s basketball) and John Szefc (baseball) are both under contract through the 2027 seasons, while Dave Cianelli (track and field, cross country) is under contract through 2024. The other three coaches have had their letters of appointment extended through the dates indicated below.
Blacksburg, VAtechlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Extends Six Coaches Including Mike Young and John Szefc

Virginia Tech announced Friday that they have agreed to contract extensions with six of their head coaches. The coaches to receive extensions are Mike Young (Men’s Basketball), John Szefc (Baseball), Dave Cianelli (Track and Field, Cross County), Carol Robertson (Women’s Golf), Jim Thompson (Men’s Tennis), and Terry Ann Zawacki-Holdren (Women’s Tennis).
Virginia StateDaily Progress

Virginia softball coach Joanna Hardin receives contract extension

Virginia softball head coach Joanna Hardin will remain in Charlottesville for at least one more season. Hardin signed a two-year extension in June, although only the first year of the contract is guaranteed. Her original contract, which began in June of 2016, was set to expire this summer. UVa’s athletic administration opted to give Hardin at least another season leading the Wahoos.
Creston, IAkmaland.com

SWCC announces hire of new men's basketball coach

(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced Reginald Kindle Jr. as their new men’s basketball coach. Kindle previously worked at Peru State as an assistant and recruiting coordinator, beginning in Peru in April 2019. View the complete release from SWCC athletics linked here.
College SportsClick2Houston.com

Rice University extends contract for men’s basketball head coach Scott Pera

HOUSTON – Rice University and men’s basketball head coach Scott Pera have agreed to a contract extension through the end of the 2023-24 season. The Owls are coming off a season in which they finished with a record of 15-13, continuing Pera’s streak of increasing the team’s winning percentage every year of his four seasons as the Owls’ head coach. The winning season was the program’s third since 2005-06, and the Owls furthered their season’s success with a run in the postseason to the Conference USA quarterfinals. Pera also led the team to a 9-3 record at home, their best such record since 2004-2005.
Daily Gazette

Gaines providing leadership for Siena men’s basketball

LOUDONVILLE — Even before the Siena men’s basketball program’s first official summer workout last month, incoming freshman Javian McCollum’s cell phone had buzzed with text messages from rising fifth-year senior Anthony Gaines. The messages contained tips on this and that, and checking in on how the young player was starting...
Posted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star prospect high on Hubert Davis, Tar Heels

Rising 4-star prospect talks highly of Hubert Davis, UNC basketball program. The North Carolina Tar Heels already have the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, and they’re not done yet. Despite commitments from three prospects in the top 150 of the 247Sports Composite, Hubert Davis and his new-look coaching staff continue to target better than a dozen other high school seniors, 11 of whom already hold a UNC scholarship.
Sioux Falls, SDYankton Daily Press

MMU Names Authier as Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Mount Marty University has selected Coach Collin Authier to lead the Lancer men’s basketball program as the new head coach. Coach Authier brings 14 years of coaching experience to MMU. Since 2014, Authier has served as an assistant coach at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Previously, he was an assistant to the head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi under head coach Willis Wilson. Authier’s outstanding resume also includes a 2016 NCAA Division II National Championship and an overall 151-57 record during his seven most recent years at Augustana.
Football247Sports

Virginia Tech's in-state DL haul could add one more on Sunday

With the addition of Suffolk (VA) Kings Fork defensive end Kyree Moyston, Virginia Tech currently holds two commitments on the defensive line, each of which are from the Hampton Roads region of the state. Moyston, a 6-foot 4-inch, 220-pounder, committed to Virginia Tech on Thursday, joining his cousin Lemar Law...
Ohio StateBuffalo News

Niagara men's basketball to play nonconference game at Ohio State

The Niagara men's basketball team has another date set for a nonconference game this fall. Ohio State announced Thursday that it will host Niagara on Nov. 12 in Columbus. It is Niagara's second announced nonconference game; Xavier announced last week that it will host the Purple Eagles on Nov. 9 in its season opener at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Ohio State men's basketball season tickets on sale starting July 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets for the Ohio State men's basketball non-conference schedule will go on sale Wednesday, July 21. Season ticket renewals and new season ticket deposits will be available for full season ticket holders, including eligible faculty and staff members. Ticket renewals will be accepted online via customer's Ohio State Buckeyes Accounts. All eligible ticket holders will receive instructions via email to the address on record in their account.
Notre Dame, IN22 WSBT

Irish Men's Basketball adds Antoni Wyche to Coaching Staff

Notre Dame — (Notre Dame Athletics Press Release) Glenn and Stacey Murphy Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Brey has announced the hiring of assistant coach Antoni Wyche, former Notre Dame team captain and 12-year Division I coaching veteran, for the 2021-22 season. “Antoni is part of the Notre Dame family...
College Sportsuscho.com

Mercyhurst announces extensions for men’s hockey coach Gotkin, women’s hockey coach Sisti

Mercyhurst announced this week contract extensions for men’s hockey head coach Rick Gotkin and women’s hockey head coach Michael Sisti. “It is an exciting time for Mercyhurst Athletics as we prepare to resume normal operations this fall, while two opening two facilities that will rank among the best in our region,” said Mercyhurst director of athletics Brad Davis, who was also extended along with women’s basketball coach Brooklyn Kohlheim. “The commitment from the university with this wave of extensions is an affirmation of the work we are doing as a department as well as that of these individuals.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy