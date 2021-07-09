Powerhouse Traci Des Jardins is opening a Mexican restaurant at Peninsula's first food hall
Acclaimed Bay Area chef Traci Des Jardins will be opening a California-Mexican restaurant focused on seasonality and live-fire cooking at a Peninsula food hall this summer. El Alto is set to open at State Street Market in downtown Los Altos, a splashy, 33,000 square-foot project that’s promising a dozen food and drink options come August. Eater SF first reported El Alto’s opening.www.sfchronicle.com
