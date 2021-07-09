Cancel
Anson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning, especially in urban areas where prolonged heavy rain can quickly lead to flooding. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Scotland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN MOORE NORTHWESTERN SCOTLAND...CENTRAL ANSON...SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND RICHMOND COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Ansonville, or 9 miles northeast of Wadesboro, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain and minor flooding and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Ansonville, Hoffman, Whispering Pines and Pinebluff.

alerts.weather.gov

