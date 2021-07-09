Whitewater rafting park could be new economic tool

There is a growing wave of interest among local city leaders and outdoor enthusiasts for a whitewater park in Elizabethton. Rafting and canoeing are already popular sports on the Doe and Watauga Rivers. Each day, weather permitting, there is a large number of water enthusiasts on the Watauga River, who begin their experience at the Wilbur Dam and tackle the currents at the Bee Cliff, and from there all the way down the river to past Sycamore Shoals Park. When not riding the rapids, the river can be tranquil, allowing for a quiet afternoon to enjoy Mother Nature.