New Orleans, LA

Eye-popping 6,000 false lashes seized at New Orleans airport

By Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Three thousand pairs of false eyelashes have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after officials determined they were illegally imported from China to New Orleans.

Agency spokesperson Matthew Dyman tells WVUE-TV that the four boxes of long lashes seized Tuesday were destined for a local beauty supply store.

He says they hadn't been approved by the FDA and were missing labels.

Dyman tells The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that this means there's no way to tell whether the eyelashes had been exposed to disease or whether they were stored properly and kept away from insect-infested areas.

