Port Saint Lucie, FL

Senate Bill 60: County and Municipal Code Enforcement; signed into law

Posted by 
Port St. Lucie, Florida
Port St. Lucie, Florida
 7 days ago

On June 29, 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 60 into law, which no longer allows code enforcement officers to investigate anonymous complaints. All code enforcement reports must include the complainant’s personal information, including name and address. The new law states, “A person designated as a code inspector may not initiate an investigation of a potential violation of a duly enacted code or ordinance by way of an anonymous complaint. A person who reports a potential violation of a code or an ordinance must provide his or her name and address to the governing body of the respective board of county commissioners before an investigation occurs.”

There is one exception outlined in the law that states, “This paragraph does not apply if the person designated as a code inspector has reason to believe that the violation presents an imminent threat to public health, safety or welfare or imminent destruction of habitat or sensitive resources.”

This law went into effect Thursday, July 1, 2021. View the approved legislative bill.

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, United States. It is the most populous municipality in the county with a population of 164,603 at the 2010 census due to its rapid growth during the 2000s. It is located 125 miles (201 km) southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) north of Miami.

#Municipal Code
