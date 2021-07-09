Sunday calendar: Community and entertainment events starting July 11

Fresh tropical or local fruits and organic vegetables are a summer highlight at seasonal farmers markets in South Florida. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

This is a list of reader-submitted events, virtual and in-person. CDC social distancing and other guidelines may apply. Please use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change.

New River open-air market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays through December. Browse handmade goods and treats at History Fort Lauderdale ’s historic downtown campus. New River Inn, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org . Free admission.

Yellow Green Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., open weekends. Features fresh fruits, vegetables, eat-in stations and take-home delicacies, plus artisans, vendors, plants and unique items. YG Market, 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood . 954-513-3990. Paid parking, three lots. ygfarmersmarket.com .

The Aventura Market, mall hours, weekends. Features dozens of farmers and artisans each Saturday and Sunday. From Center Court to Zara, Aventura Mall , 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. 305-935-1110. aventuramall.com/aventura-market .

Stairwell Visuals Art Show, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 11. Delray Beach Market, 33 SE Third Ave., Delray Beach. 561-750-3500. delraybeachmarket.com . Free.

Backpack Broward school supply drive, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through July. United Way of Broward County hosts #BACKPACKBROWARD. Donate filled backpacks at United Way of Broward County, Ansin Building, 1300 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-453-3752. See bit.ly/2UrZkcJ , or a $50 donation buys one backpack at bit.ly/3zOug6X .

35th International Hispanic Theatre Fest: Murga Madre, 8:30 p.m. July 11. Miami Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414. miamidadecountyauditorium.org . $23.

ArtServe hosts ‘Superficial Impressions’ exhibit, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 12-Aug. 21. Features all types of media, like film, video or cellphone photos. ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-8190. artserve.org . Free.

The Opera Society mixer, 4:30-6:30 p.m., July 12. Meet old friends and make new ones. Tommy Bahama, Marlin Bar , 740 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. RSVP at TheOperaSociety.org . $25.

Flamingo Gardens Orchid Society, 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 12. Monthly meeting features presentation by Quest Orchids. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. 305-308-6531. flamingogardensorchidsociety.com . Free.

Turtle Walks, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. July 13. The Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-467-6637. mods.org/turtlewalks2021 . $19-$21; must be at least 9 years old to participate.

‘Feed the Need’ volunteer virtual open house, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m. July 14 and the second Wednesday through December. Become a Red Cross feeding associate. Miami. 305-619-3336. See details at rdcrss.org/2TyOPnE . Free.

South Florida Book Festival, July 15-17. Includes virtual and outdoor events. Sponsored by Broward County Libraries and Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center. Features authors, chefs, and more. See details at broward.libnet.info/event/5122193 . Watch online events at SOFLOBOOKFEST.com .

Tastiest Appetizer Competition, noon-9 p.m. through July 15. Who has the tastiest appetizer in Tamarac? Vote by purchasing appetizers from participating restaurants. Event proceeds help support local eateries. 954-410-3177. FlavorsOfTamarac.com . Prices vary. Also see bit.ly/3gDcYmv for more details.

Creative Classics with Bravura, 7:30-8:30 p.m. July 15. New World Symphony Fellows surround listeners with the sounds of Zemlinsky, Barber, Ravel, Piazzolla, and Ligeti. Community Arts Program. Virtual summer concert series from Miami. 305-448-7421, ext. 120. bit.ly/3yfhWv6 . Free.

Free comedy show at Gulfstream, 8-11 p.m. July 15 and 22. Enjoy a night of comedy at PlugIN Karaoke, 801 Silks Run, #Suite 2597, Hallandale Beach. 305-505-6630. Reserve at bit.ly/3jndoyL . Free or $20 with two drinks.

35th International Hispanic Theatre Fest: Barrio Caleidoscopio, 8:30 p.m. July 15-17. Theatrical performance written and directed by Carlos Gallegos. Miami Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414. bit.ly/2V2iQNf . $23.

Wilton Manors Book Fair, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. July 17. Proceeds benefit the Wilton Manors Library. Free parking. Hagen Park Community Center, 2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors. 954-566-9019. friendsofthewiltonmanorslibrary.org . Free. Most items $1 or less.

Las Olas Oceanside Park farmers market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 17 and Saturdays through Dec. 25. Find fresh produce, cheese, baked items, plants and handmade goods. Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-828-2690. bit.ly/2Omg3eP . Free.

First Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 17-Oct. 16. First Market is a free event for families, creatives, vendors, and pets. First Baptist Fort Lauderdale, 301 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-831-1113. fbftl.com . Free admission.

First Street Cars & Coffee, 9 a.m.-noon, July 17 and the third Saturday through Oct. 16. Showcasing luxury and exotic cars. First Baptist Fort Lauderdale, 301 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-527-6800. firststreetcarsandcoffee.com . Free.

Allan Harris Jazz, 8 p.m. July 17. Harris performs songs from his new release, plus jazz standards, hosted by Tamara G. Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach. 954-545-7800. pompanobeacharts.org . $15.

Market @ THēsis, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18 and the third Sunday of the month through Nov. 21. Features in-season goods such as fresh produce, artisanal foods and lifestyle and wellness products. THēsis Hotel, 1350 S. Dixie Highway, Coral Gables. 954-812-3844. bit.ly/3hGWTea . Free.

Cirque Alcatraz by Cirque Italia, times vary, through July 18. Show is R-rated; ages 13-17 must be with an adult. Limited seating, masks mandatory. 941-704-8572. Under the big top tent, across the street from the Palm Beach Kennel Club , 1111 N. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach. $10-up. cirquealcatraz.com .

A Matter of Time exhibition, noon-5 p.m. through July 18. Exhibit examines 40 years of AIDS while living through a pandemic. Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. 305-613-5814. Visit bit.ly/2QkDYMF for tickets. $5-$10. coralgablesmuseum.org .

International Children’s Day, 2-6 p.m. July 18. Features arts & crafts, food, activities, theatre workshops and a performance for the whole family. Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414. miamidadecountyauditorium.org . Free.

Sunday on The Waterfront, 4-7 p.m. July 18; repeats the third Sunday of the month. Meyer Amphitheatre , 104 Datura St., West Palm Beach at the waterfront. 561-822-1515 wpb.org/events . Free general seating.

South Florida Symphony presents Summer With the Symphony Concert 3, 7:30 p.m. July 18. Limited-seating, socially distanced chamber concert features the music of Saint-Saëns and Zwilich. Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale, 4849 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. 954-522-8445. southfloridasymphony.org/summer-series . $15-$30.

Free virtual wildlife summer camp for kids , July 19-23, weeklong morning sessions hosted by Manatee Lagoon for ages 6-9, sessions through Aug. 16. Features animal observations, experiments, games, crafts and educational lessons by educators, plus prerecorded activities and presentations. Space limited, register at visitmanateelagoon.com . Free.

SOS Ocean Conservation Day , 8-11 a.m. shoreline cleanup July 24, followed by activities throughout the day till 4 p.m. 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., and A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Includes educational and safety demonstrations, interactive presentations, artists and vendors. stokedonsalt.com .

Kettle Krush 5-K, July 24. Fundraiser to end poverty and homelessness in South Florida. Sponsored by Salvation Army of Broward County at Quiet Waters Park , 401 Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. 954-712-2480. Register at bit.ly/35vA2N4 . $10-$30.

Pajaro Pride Wall Auction, 7 p.m., July 24. Proceeds to benefit Palm Beach Human Rights Council and Save LGBTQ+ of Miami. Hosted by The Box Gallery , 811 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach. RSVP at pajaropride.com .

Big Bugs by Moonlight, 7-9 p.m. July 26. Sculpture exhibit available daily 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. through Sept. 6. Flamingo Gardens & Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. 954-473-2955. flamingogardens.org/events . $12.95-15.95, evenings; $14.95-$19.95 daily.

The Jungle Book, 2 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 1. Music-filled spectacle that chronicles young Mowgli’s adventures. Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. 305-444-9293. actorsplayhouse.org . $25.

Save Our Seas distinguished speaker series, 6 p.m. (virtual) Aug. 5 and the first Thursday through Nov. 4. Presented by the Museum of Discovery and Science. mods.org/saveourseas . Free.

Music, Literacy & Art Fridays, 1-2 p.m. through Aug. 6. Features live music, cultural stories, literacy fun, visual arts and dance. Young At Art Museum, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., suite 1208, Plantation. 954-424-0085. youngatartmuseum.org . $8.

Miami Reggae Festival, 3 p.m. Aug. 7-8. Celebrate Jamaica’s independence. 305-900-5523. miamireggaefestival.com . $25-up. bit.ly/3q3BXSl .

Monster Jam Returns to Sunrise BB & T Center, Aug. 7-8. Tickets $25 at Ticketmaster.com or bit.ly/2TGDrG0 .

Time Travelers Club, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through Aug. 13. Jump into the Time Machine and travel back to an old-fashioned summer on the Florida frontier at the Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Road, Davie. 954-797-1044. olddavieschool.org .

‘Seasons of Life’ exhibit, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 19. Works celebrate the beauty of nature. Dorothy Mangurian Comprehensive Women’s Center, Holy Cross HealthPlex, 1000 NE 56th St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-8190. artserve.org . Free.

Beach cleanups, 8-11 a.m. Aug. 21, Oct. 9, and Dec. 4. Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park , sponsored by the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS). Meet at the Pelican Pavilion, 6503 N. Ocean Drive, Dania Beach. 954-713-0930. Register at mods.org/beachcleanup . Free.

Here Be Dragons traveling exhibit, noon-5 p.m. through Sept. 6. The Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale . 954-467-6637. mods.org . $24.

Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom & Compassion through Art & Science, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 19. Enjoy the masterful works of famed Japanese artist and scientist Iwasaki Tsuneo in this new exhibit. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233. morikami.org/current-exhibitions . Free.

‘The Signing,’ represents the Founding Fathers re-imagined, on view through September, at Boca Raton Museum of Art. Artist Renee Cox dramatically recreates signers of the Constitution with modern-day women and men of color in a 12-by 15-foot photograph intended to deconstruct stereotypes. 561-392-2500. See preview at bocamuseum.org .

211 Broward’s 25th Silver Anniversary Celebration , 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 9. Celebrate “Helpline Heroes” and enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dancing, and entertainment. Westin Resort , 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. $150. 211-broward.org .

ONGOING EVENTS

Clematis by Night, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays on the Great Lawn , 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515 wpb.org/events . Free general seating.

Screen on The Green, 7-10 p.m. on the second Friday of the month. Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515. For titles, see wpb.org/events . Free.

Live rock concerts and comedy shows, 8 p.m. Saturdays through summer. Stage 954, the entertainment venue inside The Casino @ Dania Beach. Box office 877-788-8208. Tickets $25-up. See schedule at CasinoDaniaBeach.com/Entertainment .

Bonnet House, offers self-guided tours Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and hosts special events. See website for family summer specials with times and dates. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Check website for pricing. bonnethouse.org .

Visit Mounts Botanical Garden , 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Features 25 unique garden areas containing more than 2,000 species of tropical and other plants. Offers nature walks, guided tours, family activities, art classes, orchid tips and more. Mounts Botanical Garden , 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. 561-233-1757. See mounts.org for event times, dates and prices.

Lion Country Safari, open 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Drive-through the wild animal amusement park and take photos of lions, giraffe, elephants, rhinos and more. Lion Country Safari is 15.5 miles west of I-95 off Southern Boulevard. Open daily. 561-793-1084. lioncountrysafari.com . $28-up.

Sandoway Discovery Series, 9:30-10 a.m. Ongoing weekly series of discovery, geared for families with children ages 3-5. Each 30-minute program will explore a different topic, from bugs to pythons, plants to butterflies. Sandoway Discovery Center , 142 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach. 561-274-7263. See other activities at sandoway.org . $8.

Dancing with Ira Weisburd, 7-9 p.m. Mondays learn Israeli dancing; or practice line dancing 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balkin and international dancing, 1-3 p.m., Saturdays. Dance workshops online through 2021. Join at youtube.com/user/iraweisburd , from Kings Point in Delray Beach. 561-901-1200. Free for everyone over 18.

Enriched Life peer support group, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays through December. Weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. Virtual, from Miami. 305-968-1257. Register at myenrichedlife.com/workshops . Free.

Iké Udé: Select Portraits, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; exhibition runs now through January. Color-saturated conceptual photography by Nigerian-born artist brings a new vitality to contemporary portraiture as it addresses notions of identity. NSU Art Museum , One E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. nsuartmuseum.org . $5-$12.

Young At Art has relocated and is open mall hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Westfield Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. Features one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits and programming by South Florida based artists. $8. See youngatartmuseum.org for online activities.

Bring Butterflies Back, daily, weather permitting. Butterfly World features self-guided tours, gift shop, workshops and lectures with tips on gardening and planting host plants for butterfly caterpillars. Watch videos on YouTube at bit.ly/2CuyZ5e . Shop for gifts, plants, ladybugs or pupa. 954-977-4400. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. $22.50-$32.50. butterflyworld.com .

At Home with Gumbo Limbo. Ongoing. The Nature Center offers many virtual adventures and activities for kids and the whole family. Includes self-guided beachcombing, nature detectives and videos on Facebook and YouTube. Visit the Virtual Program page. Boca residents can register for programs via Webtrac. Visit gumbolimbo.org or call 561-544-8605.

Belly Dance Online Class, Beginners, 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays through December. Movements take inspiration from the folklore of Turkey and Arabic countries. Virtual from Coral Springs Gymnasium. 954-773-1012. coralsprings.org/recreation . $12-$15 a class.

Virtual exhibitions feature Space Shuttle Challenger. Ongoing. John Chakeres’s photos of the early years of the Space Shuttle program have been acclaimed worldwide. View “Into Orbit” and “First Fleet” sneak peeks on the Pompano Beach Arts YouTube channel at bit.ly/36ALU2c or visit pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events . Free.

FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. Ongoing. Offers tours, videos and educational activities. Lectures and presentations are open to the public for free. Must register. See bit.ly/2H0OBPU .

Museum Tours. Ongoing, 1-3:30 p.m. daily. Spend a couple of hours exploring Fort Lauderdale’s rich history and finding out about the pioneer families. History Fort Lauderdale, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org/museum . $15. Free for military and children under 6.

Engage at GableStage with online theater series. Ongoing. World premiere short-form works by the finest local artists. Recordings online. 305-445-1119 or visit bit.ly/39UsNiV or gablestage.org/engagegablestage-sun . Free.

‘Ask Hanna’ anonymous health chat. Ongoing. Submit queries anytime; answers provided 9-a.m.-5 p.m. South Florida PBS stations’ (WPBT & WXEL) Health Channel launched a free health counseling service. Live chat with health advisers who provide immediate responses. Ask Hanna is available online at askhanna.tv .

Ashanti Cultural Arts virtual classes & events. Ongoing. Features beginner hip-hop Saturdays 11-11:50 a.m.; advanced hip-hop Thursdays 6-7 p.m.; African dance Saturdays noon-1 p.m. and much more. Sponsored by the City of Pompano Beach and the Rotary Club. See ashanticulturalarts.org .

Kravis @ Home The Curtain’s Up! Ongoing. Digital stage features a lineup of curated concerts, talks, performances and arts education events. Virtual from West Palm Beach. kravis.org/athome . Free.

Broward Center online classes for all ages. Ongoing. Free classes include singing, acting, dancing and improv. Stay connected with this online series available anytime. You can also follow the Facebook page to access previous videos and content. For details, see browardcenter.org and click on Education@Home or visit bit.ly/2EhNvxA .

Lifelong Learning Institute. Ongoing. Times and dates vary at Nova Southeastern University’s LLI. Features classes, presentations and programs for seniors via Zoom. Register for link at bit.ly/2Chw0wK . Call 954-262-8471 or email LLI@nova.edu . $30 a month or $15 each.

From The Frank to you: Virtual workshops & lectures. Ongoing. In this virtual classroom, guests of all ages can watch video art-making workshops, step-by-step craft tutorials, video lectures and storybook readings. New content added regularly. The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery in Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120. Visit thefrankgallery.org or bit.ly/2FtWCfE . Free.

Peter London hosts PLGDC@HOME virtual series. Ongoing. Miami’s global dance company features artist talks, interviews with choreographers and experts, plus specialized education courses. PLGDC@HOME is streaming on PATREON. Subscriptions start at $10 a month. PLGDC.org or bit.ly/3m6GZLz .

Broward Library’s Facebook collection. Ongoing. Includes videos curated for all ages. Consider a recorded Zoom performance by the Miami Children’s Museum; or a “Matter of Fact Show” with MODS. You can meet an engineer from the NASA Artemis Program, take a virtual tour of Flamingo Gardens; or celebrate the legacy of Stevie Wonder. Visit bit.ly/3igsmCP or broward.org/library . Free.

Palm Beach County Library digital events. Ongoing. Many activities and programs are held on Zoom. Participants must preregister. Download a PDF with instructions and then sign up for things, like stories and songs about magical unicorns, or learning more about watercolor painting. Whatever piques your interest is now online, from engineering a paper airplane to a Latin-flavor cooking demo. Visit bit.ly/2C62OZE or pbclibrary.org .

Frost Science features live-cam & webinars. Ongoing. See the 500,000-gallon Gulf Stream exhibit. Discover silky sharks, scalloped hammerhead sharks, schools of tuna, devil rays, a loggerhead sea turtle and more. Catch a video on Bird Songs & Monkey Business. Visit the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science from your living room at frostscience.org/at-home .

Pompano Beach Arts. Ongoing. Entertaining and educational videos for all ages, including, creative writing classes, visual and therapeutic arts, music, lectures, interviews, workshops, theater basics, storytelling and more. Some events have fees and specific times; others are ongoing and free. Visit pompanobeacharts.org .

‘Art Couture’ at the intersection of art and fashion. Ongoing. Take a 25-minute online tour of the exhibit at the Cornell Art Museum, presented by Old School Square in Delray Beach. Stroll by designs, from the runway to reality, as you play and pause the video at your leisure on YouTube or bit.ly/3k4q7UO . 561-243-7922 or cornellartmuseum.org .

Malayan Tigers & Queensland Koalas. Ongoing. Watch videos, Zoo talks and do at-home activities. Presented by the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. Visit palmbeachzoo.org and click on Activities. 561-547-9453 or visit the Zoo’s page on Facebook.

Brain Bites, games & how does my brain work? Ongoing. Florida Atlantic University offers Virtual Resources for educators, students, and curious neuro-explorers of all ages. Test your brain power with downloadable Brain Games with puzzles and experiments developed by FAU Brain Institute researchers. Listen to podcasts, watch videos and explore the power of your brain. Visit bit.ly/31aWfxj .

MODS virtual Camp Discovery. Ongoing. The Museum of Discovery and Science releases videos every weekday morning with daily activities, resources, and high-quality educational content. These fun STEM programs range from story time and hands-on activities to science demonstrations. Visit Mods.org or on Facebook , and YouTube .

Whitehall, Flagler Museum virtual tours. Ongoing. See the Grand Hall and listen to an audio tour. Take a virtual visit of the library, music room or billiard rooms and hear about the decor from the Gilded Age before slipping into the Grand Ballroom for a peek at its opulence. The Drawing Room is adorned with silk fabric and decorated in Louis XVI style. See the virtual tour at flaglermuseum.us .

