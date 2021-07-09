Cancel
Newark, NJ

Who Got the Work: A Pipeline Permit, a Dorm's Development

By Aleeza Furman
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost & Schell represented gas supplier Spire Missouri Inc., which operates under parent company Spire Inc., in case that ended with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit revoking permits for the construction of a natural gas pipeline. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorized Spire STL’s building of the now-operational pipeline near St. Louis. The court determined that FERC did not have appropriate proof that the approximately $285 million project was necessary when it approved the pipeline, according to Reuters.

www.law.com

#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Dorm S Development#Post Schell#Spire Missouri Inc#Spire Inc#The D C Circuit#Ferc#Reuters#Rowe Smith Davis
