Who Got the Work: A Pipeline Permit, a Dorm's Development

Post & Schell represented gas supplier Spire Missouri Inc., which operates under parent company Spire Inc., in case that ended with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit revoking permits for the construction of a natural gas pipeline. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorized Spire STL’s building of the now-operational pipeline near St. Louis. The court determined that FERC did not have appropriate proof that the approximately $285 million project was necessary when it approved the pipeline, according to Reuters.