UFC 264 may be one of the most talked-about cards in the history of the sport. Yet, while many eyes will be on the stacked main card, the event may also be hosting one of the strongest preliminary cards in recent memory. With names like Carlos Condit, Max Griffin, Michel Pereira, and Niko Price, the earliest fights of the night promise fireworks. But before these names take the stage, we will see the long-awaited return of one of the most fascinating submission artists in the UFC today, testing his skills against likely the best grappler he is to face yet in a surging up and coming fighter.