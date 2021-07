By Charles Brun: Carl Froch is one of many who feel that Tyson Fury will be more hurt by the delay of the trilogy fight than former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Interestingly, Froch failed to touch on the sparring rumors involving Fury in which he’s said to have been getting beaten up by the young guns Jared Anderson and Efe Ajagba, the two guys he’d been using to train with for the Wilder fight.