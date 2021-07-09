Rotary Club of Chanhassen awards $20,000 in scholarships
The Rotary Club of Chanhassen has awarded 20 area students scholarships based on community service or participation in STRIVE, a Chanhassen High School mentoring program. "Because of the pandemic, fundraising for the scholarships was much more difficult than normal, but our corporate sponsors along with generous community resident donations made it all possible," stated Jeremy Senn, Service Scholarship coordinator, in a press release.
