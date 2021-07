Thrill seekers have their options when they travel to certain beautiful locations across the globe. Many places offer exciting attractions like bungee jumping, cliff diving, hang gliding and more to make visits all the more memorable for adrenaline junkies. Take the Sulak Canyon in Russia, which boasts a swing that goes out over the vastness below. At its farthest point, is actually 6,300 feet of space under the swing - that's over 300 feet more than the deepest point of the Grand Canyon.