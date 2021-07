WADSWORTH, Ohio — Ohio now ranks Number one in Corruption. This ranking has occurred under Mike DeWine’s watch. What did DeWine know, and when did he know it?. According to a newly released book by a deceased lobbyist, Mike DeWine knows plenty about the largest bribery scandal in American history. In fact, the book alleges that a lobbyist that has already pled guilty said that Mike DeWine agreed to support legislation for the company in exchange for a $5 million contribution to benefit his campaign.