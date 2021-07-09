NEWS RELEASE

After helping nearly 250 KCMO families during the first two events, the third of four KC Kindness ‘Heart to Help’ giveaways looks to continue this effort on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Robert J. Mohart Multipurpose Center, 3200 Wayne Ave.

During the first two giveaways, nearly 18,000 pounds of food and essential care items were distributed. The final event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7.

Several organizations, including Harvesters, Happy Bottoms, Legal Aid of Western Missouri, KC Care Health Center and the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department, are providing much-needed assistance on a first come, first-served, drive-through basis until resources are gone. Participants will receive food, COVID-19 vaccinations, feminine hygiene products, books for school-aged children and adults, diapers, legal aid, etc. This event is for KCMO residents only and proof of residency is required.

KC Kindness is an initiative organized by KCMO city employees to help KCMO families struggling due to factors brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. City employees not only created this initiative, but also act as volunteers. It is their way of giving back to their city.

Residents needing support can visit KCMO.gov and click on the Help for Residents page or call the United Way resource line at 211 to be connected with social services. For those struggling with home internet access, check out the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a federal program that provides monthly discounts for qualified applicants. The city also has information about funding for emergency rent and past due utility bills at KCMO.gov/renthelp.

“The goal of this program is to set a foundation of kindness for many generations,” said Leranda Brewer, KC Kindness organizer. “We are seeking to be repairers of the breach and help restore the brokenness in the community.”

For more information about ‘KC Kindness’ and ‘Heart to Help,’ email us. Media can contact John Baccala at (816) 513-3202.