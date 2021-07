KINGSPORT - Matilda Jo Hilton Bowen, 62, Kingsport, passed away July 8th after a battle with cancer. The diagnosis was delivered June 8th so it was a brief battle. Jo was a long established realtor and a lifelong, proud resident of Kingsport. She was educated at Kingsley, Ketron, and ETSU. She spent her life in service to others. She volunteered at the Salvation Army and served on its board of directors for many years.