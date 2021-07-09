Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Some stick to outdoor exercise as pandemic restrictions ease

By Danielle Davis
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138PqB_0asPUhXL00

During the height of the pandemic, gyms were closed or had restrictions on the number of people allowed inside, so many of you took to the outdoors to exercise.

Walking, biking, running or even hiking — these outdoor exercises offer freedom, relaxation and many other benefits.

"Heat can be very beneficial to the muscle, a muscle that is warmer is more flexible and it can stretch better. We have this natural warm environment and you can harness that beneficial power that the heat has for those specific adaptations," said UNO School of Health and Kinesiology Professor Dustin Slivka.

Founder of Hiker Babes, Amanda Sauer, said, "I feel like if I am burning calories, I would rather do it outside in nature than in the gym."

Nebraska has close to 100 different trails, covering more than 400,000 miles of outdoor space.

"I feel like hiking is more of a mental therapy, it is just good to get out of the city and just enjoy nature...be outside and get some fresh air," said Sauer.

While outdoor exercising is great, you do still need to take precautions and keep properly hydrated.

"Even though you are hydrated, that does not eliminate you from risk from heat-induced problems. We need the hydration so we can sweat, so we can cool...no matter how hydrated we are, if we are in the wrong environment, we can have those heat-induced health problems that can be life-threatening," added Slivka.

There are also some parks in Omaha, like Halleck Park, that offer free outdoor workout equipment.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Omaha, NE
Health
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Outdoors#Calories#Hiker Babes#Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Biking
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
Related
WorkoutsNWI.com

Exercise can help ease the discomfort and tightness of arthritis

Those living with arthritis understand that it can cause pain and stiffness, but that doesn’t mean they should avoid activity. If they can, arthritis patients should establish an exercise regimen because it can relieve their symptoms. “Regular exercise is important for individuals suffering from arthritis because it helps manage their...
Muscatine, IAdiscovermuscatine.com

Muscatine Community Y premiers outdoor exercise area

MUSCATINE, Iowa–While traveling on the west coast, Muscatine Community Y Executive Director Bret Olson saw several outdoor fitness areas and thought that one would make an excellent addition to the Y sometime in the future. “I saw these when I was in California and I got the idea for an outdoor gym,” Olson shared. “I always thought it was a pipe dream, but COVID sped things up.”
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

Telehealth becoming more popular even as pandemic restrictions ease

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Telehealth was a vital tool for mental health visits during the pandemic, and now many providers are sticking with it. Even though COVID restrictions have been limited, organizations like MHA continue to offer virtual visits. Many people reported it being much more convenient than meeting in person. The state even passed a law allowing a wider use of telehealth and prohibiting insurance companies from not covering it or charging more. Which MHA says is so important for a variety of reasons.
Fitnessthezoereport.com

6 Breathwork Exercises That Experts Say Ease Stress & Anxiety

As someone who’s struggled with anxiety for most of her life, breathwork exercises have been a true lifesaver. It’s the one magical tool in my wellness toolkit that I can always rely on whenever I’m feeling stressed, anxious, overwhelmed, or feel a full-blown panic attack coming on, especially during these times. So what exactly is breathwork? Breathwork facilitator Ana Lilia defines it as “an active form of meditation where you manipulate your breath to quickly change the way you feel.”
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes Encourage Residents to Exercise

Planks, weight lifting, yoga, Zumba and yard games – Evanston residents are getting fit outside with help from local businesses. Over the summer months, Evanstonians can enjoy free outdoor fitness classes sponsored by Downtown Evanston, Central Street Evanston and the McGaw YMCA. Wellness Wednesdays, Get Fit Fridays, and the weekly YMCA group fitness classes all encourage residents to get outside and move their bodies.
Public Healthpinejournal.com

Essentia eases visitor restrictions

Patients at Essentia Health hospitals and clinics will no longer be limited to two adult visitors. In a news release Tuesday, the health care system said it was lifting its restrictions on visitors as the number of COVID-19 cases in the region continues to decrease. Visitors and patients will still be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Visitors may still be limited in certain units if space is limited, Essentia said.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Public HealthSan Francisco Chronicle

Embracing the new awkward as the pandemic eases

Do you remember your awkward stage? You know, that period when you stumbled over yourself, couldn’t find the right interpersonal groove and were generally uncertain about the mechanics of human interaction?. For most people, that happened during puberty. But now, it feels like humanity is in the midst of a...
Miami, FLcbslocal.com

Pandemic Changes Stick Around For Some Singles Looking For Love

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The pandemic transformed many things, including the world of dating. Experts say some of those changes may stick around, even as those looking for love come out of lockdown. During the pandemic, a lot of singles turned to online dating apps. On the popular app “Hinge,” dates...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Goldfish Released into Minnesota Lake Growing to Gargantuan Size: PHOTO

A fish that is normally the staple of some of the tiniest fish tanks on the market is now big enough to weigh down an ordinary fishing pole. Monster goldfish have taken over Keller Lake in Minnesota. As an invasive species in the lake, these monster goldfish are wreaking absolute havoc on the local ecosystems. For whatever reason, people have decided to release their pet fish in the lake.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy