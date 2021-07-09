Cancel
Founder of Omaha sports club accused of skimming $400K

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
The founder of the Omaha Sports Academy is charged with taking almost $400,000 from the group for his personal use.

Forty-eight-year-old Bob Franzese faces two counts of theft by unlawful taken. He was charged Thursday and given a $25,000 bond.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported he was no longer listed as being in jail on Thursday.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says authorities suspect Franzese was using the money for gambling. Franzese founded the sports academy in 2007 and was its co-owner and general manager until he was removed in April.

