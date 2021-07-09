Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Story Of The Day: Unpacking The Lessons I Learned Living In A Spiritual Community In Thailand

By WomanlyLive_Team
Posted by 
Womanly Live
Womanly Live
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I lived as a digital nomad for nearly two years, and I learned a lot. The most impactful experience was a paradise and “spiritual” island in Thailand. I’ve always been independent since I was a little girl. One of my wildest dreams was to travel the world. I remember having a poster from a beach in Bali hanging on my wall during my teenage years. At that time, I promised myself one day I’d go there.

womanlylive.com

Comments / 0

Womanly Live

Womanly Live

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.

 https://womanlylive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unpacking#Vegan Food#I Lived#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Thailand
Related
ScienceRepublic

Lessons learned during COVID-19

Our perspectives on COVID-19 today are significantly different than they were one year ago. I have some thoughts, reflections and more on that matter. First of all, we hear the word “pandemic”. What is that?. “Pandemic” is an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and...
Traveltravelawaits.com

9 Lessons I Learned About Travel This Year

This past year was like no other. Along with most of the world, my husband Barry’s and my life slowed down. But in spite of — or maybe because of — all the restrictions, it was an opportunity for extended reflection, and as a result, I’ve learned nine lessons about travel.
Hobbiesthehinsdalean.com

Some lessons are best learned at summer camp

I have friends who went to summer camp - out-of-state camps in beautiful locations like Colorado and North Carolina and New Hampshire. My own summer camp experience was limited to the kind offered by the park district. Money was tight when I was a kid. Traveling out of state - or even out of town - for camp was not a possibility.
Personal FinanceThe Guardian

The hardest lesson I’ve learned at uni is how to handle money

When I started university in September, I found it very overwhelming. Not just because I was settling into a new city during a pandemic while trying to meet the demands of my degree (medicine is very hard), but I was also juggling a relatively new experience: financial independence. Once you...
Career Development & Advicetowardsdatascience.com

Top 3 Lessons Learned from Leaving a Job I Loved

Job hopping to the next opportunity: becoming a data science consultant. I spent almost two years at the same job until April, when I “walked” into my remote office and quit my job. The expression on my manager’s face was shock. His eyes bulged a bit, and he didn’t know what to say. The words I do clearly were, “I thought we had more time.” And to be honest, so did I. For almost a year, I was planning my career out with him, determining my next move, and learning how to impact the business. So what happened?
Lake Placid, NYadirondackexplorer.org

A “Cascade” of lessons learned

In September 2017, my mom and I met up for a weekend trip to the Adirondacks. I had not moved to the region yet, and had never been to the Adirondack Park. After a night in Lake Placid, we tried climbing Cascade Mountain, one of the park’s High Peaks. We...
JobsThought Catalog

The 17 Most Important Lessons I Learned In Adulthood

Adulthood is not a walk in the park. It’s so damn messy most of the time, but it comes with a lot of lessons and wisdom. So these are some things I got to learn along this messy road. And let me tell you one thing—these were not learned the easy way at all.
ReligionCourier News

Learning to see through our spiritual eyes

The life of David in the Bible is one of the more popular stories in the Christian faith. Of all the individuals other than Christ, I would guess there have been more messages about him than any other character within the word of God. There is a huge difference between the way we observe and judge with our natural senses and the way God perceives everything through His perfect spiritual wisdom and the key to our success is learning to see as God sees.
Tampa, FLswimswam.com

Shouts From The Stands: Lessons Learned

SwimSwam welcomes reader submissions about all topics aquatic, and if it’s well-written and well-thought, we might just post it under our “Shouts from the Stands” series. We don’t necessarily endorse the content of the Shouts from the Stands posts, and the opinions remain those of their authors. If you have thoughts to share, please send [email protected]
Posted by
Joanne Reed

Essential Life Lessons: Learn the Art of Critical Thinking

Life Lesson - Think for yourselfPhoto by freepik via freepik.com. “Thinking is difficult, that is why most people judge” Carl Jung. Essential life lessons: Before you assume, learn the fact. Before you judge, understand why. Before you hurt someone, feel. Before you speak, think.
MuseumsSmithsonian

Lessons Learned from Alexander von Humboldt

The exhibition Alexander von Humboldt and the United States: Art, Nature, and Culture was seven years in the making. It was originally scheduled to open to the public on Friday, March 20, 2020 but the Smithsonian closed all its museums on March 14 as a health precaution due to the global pandemic. The exhibition finally opened to the public on September 17, 2020 only to close again a couple of months later, and then re-open for a final run from May 14 through July 11, 2021.
HealthThought Catalog

How I Learned To Love Myself While Living With A Stoma

Being an 18-year-old girl and hearing “you need emergency surgery to give you an ileostomy bag” was really difficult. That sentence has and will stay in my head permanently. But I didn’t really have a choice, it was either have the stoma or don’t make it through the night. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy