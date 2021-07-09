Story Of The Day: Unpacking The Lessons I Learned Living In A Spiritual Community In Thailand

Job hopping to the next opportunity: becoming a data science consultant. I spent almost two years at the same job until April, when I “walked” into my remote office and quit my job. The expression on my manager’s face was shock. His eyes bulged a bit, and he didn’t know what to say. The words I do clearly were, “I thought we had more time.” And to be honest, so did I. For almost a year, I was planning my career out with him, determining my next move, and learning how to impact the business. So what happened?