Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Hands-on with Satechi’s new folding Stand and Hub iPad Pro/Air 6-in-1 USB-C dock

By Blair Altland
Posted by 
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fVlg_0asPUJY100

Satechi recently launched its latest iPad accessory, combining a desktop perch and a 6-in-1 USB-C dock with its new Stand and Hub. Looking to match the iPad Pro with a premium aluminum build, we’re taking a hands-on look at the recent release to see just how good of a desktop companion the hybrid accessory can offer. Head below for all of our first impressions on the Satechi Stand and Hub.

Hands-on with the Satechi Stand and Hub

After seeing Kensington debut its StudioDock hub for the latest iPads earlier in the year, the demand for a more affordable desktop solution for Apple’s most recent tablets was certainly realized. Not too soon after, Satechi launched its own take on the accessory, delivering a more compact form factor for use both at-home or on-the-go with a $99.99 price tag.

Entering as the Satechi Stand and Hub, the new 6-in-1 USB-C dock props up your iPad Pro or iPad Air alongside delivering some additional ports. As we’ve come to expect from the brand, you’ll find a signature aluminum build that fits right in with the iPads it’s meant to pair with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oImCt_0asPUJY100

Thanks to a built-in USB-C cable, you’re getting a selection of six additional ports. There’s notably a USB-C slot on the back for passthrough charging or plugging in another accessory, but also a 4K HDMI output. Alongside a legacy USB-A slot, you’re also looking at a headphone jack and SD card readers to round out the selection of rear-mounted I/O.

While USB-C hubs for iPads are nothing new since Apple released the past few iterations of tablets starting back in 2018, the new take offered by the Satechi Stand and Hub does introduce some more novel functionality. Folding out into its stand configuration, the accessory lives up to its name as a way to position your iPad Pro into a more desktop-friendly position. And then, when not in use, the entire package folds flat into a compact form that’ll easily fit in a drawer or backpack. There’s even a slot to hide the integrated cable, which is a pretty nice quality of life addition.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After Satechi’s latest for a spin over the past few weeks, I can easily say that the brand is certainly onto something with its Stand and Hub when it comes to desktop iPad usage. Having it at my desk alongside my iMac has been much more enjoyable of an experience than just relying on the iPad Smart Keyboard I’ve been rocking for quite some time.

I do a lot of photo editing on my iPad Pro, and the inclusion of a pair of SD card readers is certainly a perk for my particular workflow. And on the topic of I/O, Satechi definitely struck a balance here that I’m sure many will appreciate. For an iPad, there isn’t really more you could ask out of an expanded selection of ports. Some more extreme workflows may have benefited from an extra USB-C or USB-A slot, but for most of us, what you’ll find on the Stand and Hub is quite enough as is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaLAm_0asPUJY100

Though on the flip side, there are some areas where comprises do leave a little too much up to the imagination. The biggest thing for me is that the folding design doesn’t allow for multiple angles of propping up an iPad. The joint is, unfortunately, just loose enough that you pretty much only get the single position unless you can manage to balance things at an intermediate area.

Another limitation affects yet another way of how you can actually position your iPad, as the limited length of the integrated USB-C cable meant it can only be set up in landscape mode. So if there’s a use case where having your device aligned vertically might come in handy, you’ll have to unplug the hub.

All said and done, the Satechi Stand and Hub delivers some pretty compelling features for getting more out of your iPad Pro. It has a premium design to match and delivers plenty of I/O for photographers and the like, as well as the perk of keeping your tablet at a more ergonomic position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaGlp_0asPUJY100

Sure, there are some downsides. But the more affordable price tag compared to the no-compromise solutions out there is certainly a trade-off that I can imagine many will want to make. Its $100 price tag isn’t as affordable as just grabbing a more compact hub and simplistic stand, but there’s definitely something to be said for how well Satechi combined the two accessories into a single, premium iPad Pro add-on.

As is with the iPad Pro itself, the new Satechi Stand and Hub manages to deliver another piece of the professional workflow. Now, we just have to wait for Apple to update iPadOS in order to match the competing experience offered by this unique accessory.

Buy the Satechi Stand and Hub for iPad Pro

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Comments / 0

9to5Mac

9to5Mac

789
Followers
658
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air#Usb C#Ipads#Studiodock#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air#Usb C#Passthrough#K Hdmi#Sd#The Stand And Hub#Satechi Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
iPad
Related
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Hands-On With Kensington's New 'StudioCaddy' Multi-Device Charging Dock

Kensington today unveiled its new StudioCaddy, a modular, multi-device charger that works with iPhones, AirPods, iPads, and Macs. The StudioCaddy is aimed at households that have multiple Apple products and want a single convenient place to keep them organized and charged up. Design wise, the StudioCaddy is uncomplicated, with a...
Electronicsimore.com

Brydge announces 11 MAX+ keyboard case for the iPad Pro and iPad Air

Brydge has announced the 11 MAX+. The keyboard case turns your 11-inch iPad Pro or 10.9-inch iPad Air into a...MacBook Pro?. Brydge, a popular accessory maker for the iPad, has announced its newest keyboard case, the 11 MAX+ for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation 11-inch iPad Pro. It is also compatible with the 10.9-inch iPad Air.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Satechi Aluminum USB-C Hub with SSD Enclosure for Mac Mini

Satechi has released a new aluminum USB-C hub with SSD enclosure. Need it to improve the functionality of your Mac mini? Let’s keep checking. The USB-C dock delivers a same apperance design with the Satechi Mac mini stand released last year, and it supports 2020 M1 Mac mini and 2018 Mac mini. With the aluminum casing with the accurate contours, the USB-C hub perfectly fits under your Mac mini.
Computersidownloadblog.com

The best stands for your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro

Keeping your work space tidy is important. There are a variety of ways to do this, and it all comes down to the devices you have in front of you. And how you want it all to look, of course. So this week we’re looking at some great stands for your MacBook Air and/or MacBook Pro.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub review: Stacked with power

The Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub combines high-speed data transfers and powerful charging into every port, but lacks the variety of other hubs and docking stations. Plugable USB C Hub Multiport... Prime. Reduced Price. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Plugable USBC-HUB7BC Specs. Price:...
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

2022 iPad Pro could use new 3nm processor

Apple recently launched their new iPad Pro tablet with the M1 Apple Silicon processor. We have heard that they are also working on a new M2 processor for the new MacBook Pro models which are rumored for September. Nowe we have some details on the 2022 iPad Pro. According to...
ElectronicsPosted by
CNN

The best USB-C cables of 2021

Whether you’re using it for data transfer or charging a phone, tablet or laptop, a USB-C cable is a pretty crucial accessory. We’ve spent the last few weeks testing an assortment of USB-C cables, and two rose through the ranks of our testing — an overall pick for connecting backup drives, charging phones or charging tablets, and a more robust cable that will do all that and charge a laptop.
ElectronicsPCWorld

Apple's ultra-fast M1 iPad Pro is already $50 off

Today you can get the “supercharged” 11-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip for a less supercharged price. Amazon is selling Apple’s newest 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro for $749. That’s $50 off Apple’s usual price, a mere month or so after its debut. We haven’t reviewed the 11-inch iPad Pro,...
Video GamesDigital Trends

The Nintendo Switch OLED’s new dock can be purchased separately

Players will be able to purchase the new dock that comes with the Nintendo Switch OLED separately, according to Nintendo. The company says that the stand-alone dock will be available to buy exclusively through its website. The newly announced Nintendo Switch OLED comes packaged with a redesigned TV dock, which...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Save $31 on this highly rated 6-in-1 USB-C hub for iPad Pro

It’s built-in USB-C port makes connection iPad Pro to many peripherals a lot easier than it has been in the past. But for most things, you’ll still need an adapter — like this highly rated 6-in-1 solution from Rayrow. Get yours on Amazon today to enjoy $31.10 off its usual...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple Mac Mini USB-C hub, stand and external SSD

Mac accessory and peripheral design company and manufacturer Satechi have created a new USB-C hub, stand and external SSD specifically designed for Apple’s new M1 powered Mac mini computers. Designed to transform the Mac mini into a powerful, “surprisingly compact workstation“, the Stand & Hub is now available priced at $100 and features a USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro and SD card readers, 3.5mm headphone jack port, and internal SSD enclosure allowing you to easily expand the storage of your M1 Mac mini. Check out the video below to learn more about the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini with SSD enclosure designed to perfectly fit underneath any Mac Mini’s manufactured from 2018 onwards.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Massive New iPad Pro Could Finally Replace the Laptop

Apple is working on even bigger iPad models that could further "blur the lines" between tablet and laptop, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the first edition of his new "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Gurman said Apple is currently exploring iPads with larger displays for the future. An excerpt from the newsletter:
Cell Phonessoyacincau.com

Apple set to use OLED displays in next year’s iPad Air

Apple’s latest iPad Pro has only been available in Malaysia for just over two months, but we’re already hearing about Apple’s plans for the tablet two years down the road. While the 12.9-inch iPad Pro currently has a class-leading mini-LED display, it seems OLED displays will be on their tablets as early as next year.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

This $50 USB-C Dock Is a Productivity Beast

Plugable just announced a beast of USB-C charging hub that's also pretty darn cheap. It's called the USBC-HUB7BC ($49) and it has seven different USB-A ports, all of which can charge and transfer data (up to 5Gbps) at the same time, which very few charging hubs that are this cheap can do.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Lexon Bali Portable Power Bank with USB and USB-C Cables

With integrated USB and USB-C cables, Lexon Bali portable power bank charges your devices or recharge itself with ease. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The Bali is a beautifully designed and versatile power bank that measures 2.7 x 0.9 x 3.9 inches and weighs 12 oz. with the compact and lightweight design, it’s easy to carry around, and the rubberized exterior and smooth contours allow for a comfortable and firm grip. Meanwhile, the metallic accent and tactile detailing complement to the sleek modern design.
AppleTravelPulse

JetBlue Adding New iPad Pro Technology for Pilots

JetBlue announced plans to introduce a new version of the iPad Pro powered by Apple’s M1 chip, specifically designed for the airline’s pilots. The new iPad Pro keeps JetBlue pilots on the cutting edge of technology and provides safety-critical functions for all crewmembers. The carrier was one of the first domestic airlines to use digital documentation in the cockpit.
TechnologyGizmodo

Apple's Small iPad Pro Will Get miniLED Screen Next Year

Apple just updated its 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a gorgeous new miniLED display, and it looks like the 11.9-inch model will be upgraded with the same screen next year. In his latest note to investors (via Apple Insider), longtime Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects Apple to add a miniLED display to the 11-inch iPad Pro and the MacBook Air in 2022, the latter of which is also set to get a revamped design.

Comments / 0

Community Policy