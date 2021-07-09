Willson Contreras miraculously stays in game after taking terrifying fastball to the head (Video)

Willson Contreras isn’t an All-Star this year, but that doesn’t affect how the Cubs feel about their starting catcher. The game Saturday night against the Cardinals was his 74th behind the plate as the Cubs have cycled through backups, with no other catcher getting more than five starts. He has hit all over the lineup and handled the pitching staff, but, at least for now, that hasn’t been enough to earn a trip to Denver to rub elbows with the best players in the game.