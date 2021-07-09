Cancel
Willson Contreras miraculously stays in game after taking terrifying fastball to the head (Video)

By Mark Powell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillson Contreras found a way to stay in the game despite a scary moment against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras was drilled in the head with a 98 MPH fastball from Cardinals hurler Luis Garcia. One the Cubs best remaining trade chips as we near an all-important deadline for Jed Hoyer and Co., any injury to Contreras would’ve been brutal for not just his safety, but any chance Chicago has at swinging a deal by July 31.

