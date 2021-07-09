Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Bonnie Tells Kayla Her Secret, Justin Says No To Marriage Proposal
Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) tells Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) about her secret. She is going to surprise Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) by proposing to him. However, when the big day arrives and Bonnie pops the question, she is heartbroken to be told no. However, there might be a good reason why Justin won’t marry Bonnie right now.celebratingthesoaps.com
