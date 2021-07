Dustin Poirier explained his rationale behind choosing the Conor McGregor trilogy over competing in the UFC lightweight title fight instead. Poirier knocked out McGregor at UFC 257 earlier this year to become the de facto No. 1 contender at 155lbs. When UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to vacate his belt and retire, the original plan was to have Poirier fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. Instead, Poirier chose to fight McGregor for the third time, which led to Oliveira fighting Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262 and winning the belt.