What auditors learned from two years of CAM implementations

When the PCAOB released Auditing Standard 3101: The Auditor’s Report on an Audit of Financial Statements When the Auditor Expresses an Unqualified Opinion in 2017, it was said the inclusion of critical audit matters (CAMs) in the auditor's report was the most significant change to the audit report in more than 70 years. While this is true, the first two years of CAMs implementation has gone by without much incident. With the majority of public companies now subject to this requirement, it’s a good time to reflect on the impact of CAMs. What has the auditor community learned? How have investors responded? And what can we expect to see going forward?