Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Star Wars: Visions Is an Anime Anthology Set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

By Carlos Zotomayor
SolidSmack
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Star Wars franchise is no stranger to Japanese culture. The Jedi and lightsaber battles were obviously inspired by samurai. Wipe transitions have their roots in old Akira Kurosawa films. Even the symbols representing the Rebels and the Empire were inspired by the emblems used by powerful Japanese families. Japanese...

www.solidsmack.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animation Studio#Galaxy#Japanese Anime#Rebels#Studio Trigger#Lucas Arts#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Star Wars
Country
Japan
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

What Order Should You Watch Star Wars In?

Whether you’re watching Star Wars for the first time or catching up on the entries you missed, you’ll need a plan to tackle the growing number of films and shows in the series’ name. Across the internet you can find many finely tuned watch orders for a single series or individual character arcs, but the two prevailing options to consider are release order and chronological order.
Comicstecheblog.com

First Look at the “Star Wars: Visions” Anime-Inspired Short Films on Disney Plus

Revealed at Anime Expo Lite this past weekend, the “Star Wars: Visions” anthology is set to be released on September 22nd for Disney+ subscribers. Seven of the top Japanese anime studios collaborated with Lucasfilm for the short films, each expressing their own rendering of “Star Wars” universe with unique animation and storytelling styles. From the very first film, stories told in Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences. Read more for a video and additional information.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars reveals details on upcoming book Ronin: A Visions Novel

Diehard Star Wars fans know that George Lucas was heavily inspired by the Japanese storytelling of director Akira Kurosawa, especially his film The Hidden Fortress when writing the film that would become A New Hope. Lucasfilm is taking a uniquely deep dive into the Japanese storytelling roots of Star Wars with a new series of anime shorts taking place in the Star Wars universe to Disney+ in September. Star Wars: Visions will be a collection of original short films produced by some of the world’s biggest anime studios, and according to StarWars.com, “Each story promises to be a unique take on the galaxy far, far away, including new interpretations and remixes of Star Wars mythology.”
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: First Look At Star Wars: Visions Anime Series Released

Here’s your first look at what has to be the most unique entry in the Star Wars canon that Disney has served up to date. Coming this September is Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology series which comes from many of the biggest anime studios around. This Sunday, Disney Plus released a special featurette previewing the show, which you can check out in the player above.
Comicspopgeeks.com

Disney+ Announces Star Wars Visions

One of the coolest Star Wars projects we’ve seen in a while is Visions, an anthology of shorts created by seven world-renowned anime studios. George Lucas cited the films of Akira Kurosawa as a heavy influence in his galaxy, and now contemporary Japanese creators have returned the favor. The shorts...
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Star Wars Visions brings the galactic saga to anime: trailer, date, studies, shorts and more

Of all the Star Wars products announced for Disney Plus, Star Wars: Visions is the only one that will offer different perspectives from the hand of different japanese studies. Lucasfilm has updated the information and confirmed that the anime shorts will premiere on September 22 on the platform. In total, nine animated shorts with which they intend to explore the universe of George Lucas from different points of view.
ComicsFirst Showing

First Look Trailer for Awesome Japanese 'Star Wars: Visions' Animes

"I am happy I directed a Star Wars episode as my final work." Whoaaaa this looks incredible!! Disney has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for a new series of short films titled Star Wars: Visions - arriving this September. Everyone knows that George Lucas was inspired by Akira Kurowasa while making the original Star Wars movies. Disney has decided to finally go to Japan to let Japanese filmmakers tell their own Star Wars stories. Star Wars: Visions is a series of nine entirely original SW short films made by seven different anime studios from Japan. "Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away." It seems they gave them creative freedom to tell any kind of story any way they want, and the results are jaw-dropping, unlike anything we've seen set in the Star Wars universe before. Anime fans NEED to see this. The first look video is more of a promo with interviews and behind-the-scene glimpses, without any finished footage yet, but I cannot wait to view more of this already.
Comicsdarkhorizons.com

“Star Wars: Visions” Featurette & Titles

As part of Anime Expo Lite this weekend, Disney announced more details about its previously announced anime series “Star Wars: Visions”. The anthology work will see seven Japanese animation studios creating nine different short films, set within the “Star Wars” universe, for Lucasfilm. The full list of who is creating...
Comicsepicstream.com

New Details & Trailer Emerge For Star Wars Anime 'Visions'

List & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. A brand-new “special look” featurette for Disney+ series Star Wars: Visions was recently unveiled by the Lucasfilm panel at the Anime Expo Lite. The upcoming animated anthology series will be the first of its kind within the Star Wars universe – unique anime shorts featuring original stories and characters.
ComicsPocket-lint.com

How to watch Star Wars: Visions - the new Star Wars anime series

(Pocket-lint) - There's a new set of stories coming to the Star Wars universe, and they're not in the live-action mold that The Mandalorian has so successfully demonstrated in the last couple of years. Star Wars: Visions is a new anthology of anime stories. It's coming later this year and...
ComicsIGN

Star Wars: Visions Special Look Teaser

Disney+ announced the names of the seven Japanese anime studios bringing their unique talent and perspective to "Star Wars: Visions" -a collection of animated short films from Lucasfilm that will stream exclusively on Disney+-and offered fans an exciting special look. The anime studios revealed were Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away. Lucasfilm's Jacqui Lopez (Executive Producer), James Waugh (Executive Producer), Josh Rimes (Executive Producer), and Qubic Pictures' Justin Leach (Co-Executive Producer) and Kanako Shirasaki (Producer) were on hand at the event to reveal each studio and give fans a special look at the environment and concept art as they debuted the title and first details of each short. Kamikaze Douga - The Duel Geno Studio (Twin Engine) - Lop and Ochō Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) - Tatooine Rhapsody Trigger - The Twins Trigger - The Elder Kinema Citrus - The Village Bride Science Saru - Akakiri Science Saru - T0-B1 Production IG - The Ninth Jedi As a first formal venture into anime, each "Star Wars: Visions" short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio. All episodes of "Star Wars: Visions" will be released on Disney+ September 22, 2021.
ComicsComicBook

Star Wars Visions: How Does The Series Play Into The Story Of The Franchise?

A killer roster of studios has assembled to take Star Wars into a world that it has never seen before, specifically the medium that is anime with the upcoming Disney+ series of Star Wars Visions, which revealed its first details at this year's Anime Expo. While most of the tales seemingly won't be directly linked to the story of Luke Skywalker, Rey, and the forces they fought against in both the Empire and the First Order, there is one story that will take the opportunity to dive into a very recognizable area of a galaxy far, far away.
ComicsGeekTyrant

A Ronin Sith Story From STAR WARS: VISIONS Is Getting Novel Expansion

I cannot wait for Star Wars: Vision to hit Disney+ in September. It’s an anime anthology series with different anime studios contributing different stories and it looks so cool. One of the stories is “The Duel” from Kamikaze Douga with Takanobu Mizuno directing. The story combines the Jedi and Sith...
Movieslrmonline.com

The Tomorrow War Review & Star Wars Visions Impressions | Breaking Geek Radio

In this latest episode, Jammer (@JAMTheWriter), Jonesy (@SirJonesiest), and Nick (@GeekyNickDoll) go into the latest geek news before checking back in with Loki and reviewing The Tomorrow War. Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast is about analyzing geekdom and the things we like: an in-depth examination of movies, television, and culture....

Comments / 0

Community Policy