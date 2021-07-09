Cancel
NFL

Arch Manning isn't making any plans (yet) for potential NIL prospects, Archie says

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 7 days ago

In the NCAA’s new normal, the Name, Image and Likeness prospects for mega-prospect Arch Manning appear endless, but that’s not on the mind as the Isidore Newman quarterback enters his junior season.

