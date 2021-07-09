Arch Manning isn't making any plans (yet) for potential NIL prospects, Archie says

Dan Harris is back with his top-30 quarterback rankings to help you prepare for your fantasy football season. Practice fast mock drafts with our free Mock Draft Simulator >>. Most fantasy managers expected significant regression from Jackson last year, and they certainly got it, especially early on. Through Week 11, Jackson averaged just 20.3 fantasy points per game, 12th-most among quarterbacks. From that point on, he averaged 27.7 fantasy points per game, most in the league. A large part of his success later in the year was the increase in his rushing yardage, as he went from averaging 57.5 rushing yards per game in the first 11 weeks to 86 rushing yards per game over his final five contests. Jackson will likely continue to rely on his legs plenty, but he’ll also have new weapons, including rookie Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins. Add it all together and Jackson should provide an incredibly high floor with the upside to finish as the No. 1 quarterback overall again if everything breaks perfectly.