Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

‘They help us stay connected’: how Māori games enthusiasts are reviving tradition

By Philip McKibbin in Auckland
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOfCy_0asPRfjg00

Hundreds of people gathered recently at Umupuia Marae in the New Zealand town of Maraetai to celebrate the launch of Kaupapa – a word-description board game for learners and speakers of te reo Māori.

It is the latest addition to an ever-increasing range of taonga tākaro, or Māori games. Whether you play in Māori or English, it involves each player taking turns to describe actions, objects, places, natural phenomena, or names, while their teammates try to correctly guess the words.

Kuruho Wereta created the game with his friend Rosie Remmerswaal. The pair are drawing on a long tradition of using play to help revitalise te reo Māori.

Related: New Zealand Māori may have been first to discover Antarctica, study suggests

In recent years, Māori games have undergone a revival.

The best-known game is kī-o-rahi, which is played by two teams using a woven flax ball on a round field. The teams compete to hit and defend targets. But research has identified over 300 traditional Māori games, many of which are now being revived. They range from strategy games to activities designed to improve agility.

“Ngā mahi a Rēhia [recreational activities] and taonga tākaro have always been present in te ao Māori [the Māori world],” says Wereta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDZIk_0asPRfjg00
In recent years, taonga tākaro , or Māori, have undergone a revival in New Zealand. Photograph: Kura Rēhia

In Māori culture there is a strong connection between play and Māori deities – there is even a god, Rēhia, who personifies enjoyment and leisure. Wereta believes that games help people learn about these deities because when you play you embody the gods associated with your environment.

To me these kēmu [games] are the equivalent to an encyclopedia of cultural knowledge

Darren Yates

Darren Yates went to the launch with his partner Arnya and their young son, Te Ārahi. They loved being on the marae, he said, connecting with other whānau, and they especially enjoyed playing kī-o-rahi.

“To me these kēmu [games] are the equivalent to an encyclopedia of cultural knowledge, but instead of sitting on a shelf, they’re living in the communities that play them,” Yates said. “They help us stay connected to our ancestors and also allow us to continue to pass on mātauranga [knowledge] that enables us to live in sync with each other and our environment.”

Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal has been researching “ te whare tapere ” (also known as “te whare rēhia”), for over two decades. He says that, historically, every Māori community had these “houses” of entertainment.

Recreational activities were performed everywhere – sometimes outside, sometimes inside existing buildings – and there were no restrictions on who could be involved. “The whare tapere was a place where everyone of the community could attend.” It provided opportunities for people to get together and enjoy themselves.

The importance of joy

Te Ahukaramū believes Māori communities should embrace the tradition of te whare tapere. “We can be very, very serious in Māori communities. When people become involved in iwi, hapū, and whānau life, it is often because very serious things are going on – treaty claims, or some high court action, or some developer is wanting to mine a wāhi tapu [sacred place] at the back of a marae, or something.”

That work is important; but he is concerned that when young people, especially, go to their marae, they can become overwhelmed by the serious things going on in the community. “I feel it important that iwi, hapū, whānau communities, marae communities, create deliberately joyful, and consciously joyful experiences for their members,” he says. That way, the marae – for example – will become a more enjoyable place.

Wiremu Sarich is a leading exponent of taonga tākaro. He works with rangatahi to explore the “kura huna” – the hidden learnings and deeper meanings – these activities contain. He prefers the term “taonga tākaro” to “games”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3dtL_0asPRfjg00
Wiremu Sarich operates a whare karioi - what he describes as ‘a whare rēhia on wheels’. Photograph: Kura Rēhia

“The problem with ‘games’ is kids think ‘it’s just a game’, you play it and then it’s gone, or you engage with it for a moment and then you leave. It’s not really the best way to get anything valuable out of our taonga,” he says.

Related: ‘I never found myself in a book’: Patricia Grace on the importance of Māori literature | Patricia Grace

Sarich operates a whare karioi – what he describes as “a whare rēhia on wheels” – which allows him to share taonga tākaro with children across the country. The enduring popularity of kī-o-rahi, which is now in its eleventh year of secondary school nationals, allows him to introduce them to other games.

Historically, taonga tākaro were used to educate, Sarich explains. “They would use the games to develop different skills and different knowledge systems; so, they had other ways of disseminating information across the tribe.”

When people are happy, they are better able to learn – which opens up space to explore values such as manaakitanga (caring for one another) and tiakitanga (sustainability), as well as whakapapa (relational connections) to each other and the natural world.

Te Ahukaramū hopes whare tapere and tākaro will regain their prominent place in Aotearoa. He wants to see them thriving in Māori communities, and creating opportunities for non-Māori to develop a relationship with Māori culture. “That is about building a sense of intercultural knowledge and understanding in mainstream New Zealand life.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M Ori People#Creating Opportunities#Strategy Games#Umupuia Marae#Ng#Wh Nau Life#Hap#Wheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Democratic congresswoman arrested during voting rights protest at Capitol

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, a Democrat of Ohio, was one of nine people arrested during a voting rights protest at the Capitol this afternoon. Beatty, who serves as the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, shared a photo on Twitter of US Capitol police (USCP) officers putting a zip-tie on her and escorting her out of the building.
POTUSThe Guardian

Morning mail: Melbourne in fifth lockdown, Kremlin leak, funnel-web venom hope

Good morning. Victoria is waking up to its fifth lockdown. The national cabinet is convening to decide on lockdown support payments. Australia is under growing pressure as the US follows the EU lead on carbon tariffs. And a leaked Kremlin document suggests Russia launched a secret multi-agency effort to interfere in the 2016 US presidential elections.
PhotographyPosted by
Travel + Leisure

How My Great-grandfather's Photos Helped Me Rediscover My Love for Travel in a Year of Staying Put

The photos, mainly dating from the late 1950s through the early 1970s, showcase beautiful street scenes across the globe. Over the past few months, I've been surrounded by scenes of the souks in Marrakech, the cobbled streets of Paris, congested alleyways in Cairo, and vistas of Mount Fuji. I've taken in the stunning architecture in Mumbai and toured markets in Zanzibar, relishing in the fleeting moments between strangers in these far-off destinations. But I've barely left my house.
Video GamesGamasutra

How board games helped inspire tile-hopping puzzler Carto

This interview is part of our Road to the IGF series. Carto, which was nominated for Excellence in Visual Art in IGF 2021, follows a lost girl using her cartography skills to get back to her granny. Part of this power is in rearranging pieces of the map, and in doing so, rearranging the world to change her way home.
Video Gamesmartechseries.com

Enthusiast Gaming and Torstar to Launch GenZ-Focused Online News Channel

AFK will combine Enthusiast Gaming’s GenZ expertise and audience with the leading content capabilities of Torstar. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, announced it has entered into a joint venture with Torstar Corporation (“Torstar”) to create an original online news platform and community named AFK.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Death’s Door Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Strange and Beautiful World

Death’s Door is yet another bizarrely charming and charmingly bizarre indie game published by Devolver Digital, hailing from the same developers that made Titan Souls. With a pedigree like that, it’s no surprise that Death’s Door looks like so much fun in this new gameplay trailer. This relentlessly beautiful action-adventure...
PhotographyPosted by
The Independent

Incredible photos show Arctic from same spot a hundred years apart

A ‘before and after’ image comparing the exact same spot in the Arctic a century apart, shows staggering changes in the landscape.The images were taken in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, and were taken by photographer Christian Åslund as part of a glacier comparison project undertaken with Greenpeace.Seven comparison images were composed, using archival photographs from the Norwegian Polar Institute taken in the early 1900s and contemporary photographs shot in the same places by Mr Åslund. The images recently resurfaced once again on Twitter.Mr Åslund discussed the assignment in an interview with National...
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men Got Caught in a Snowstorm and Found an Isolated Cabin

Three men, all professionals in different fields, are hunting in the cold wilderness. On their way, the weather became unfavorable, and they scrambled for survival. Three men, an engineer, a psychologist, and a theologian, are on their way to the northern area of Canada. The trio had gone hunting, but things didn't go as expected.
SocietyPosted by
Forbes

How Afrofuturism Can Help Us Tell Better Stories

This term has been appearing more and more in various academic and creative circles, often without being clearly defined or defined by non-Black academics. I sat down with the diverse creative team behind the wildly popular Into The Mother Lands TTRPG (tabletop RPG) show to have a lively discussion on the history, definition and future of Afrofuturism.
Video GamesDestructoid

Band of Bloggers July 2021 Theme: Game Revivals

[LaTerry calls upon Destructoid’s community of bloggers to answer the call in this month’s Band of Bloggers. Check out the details of July 2021’s topic below – Moyse]. In April of 2008, a game was released on the DS called The World Ends With You. It was critically praised upon release but didn’t do insane numbers like other games released by the same company, Square Enix. Most important to this story, I bought it and adored it. I was obsessed with the game for a long time. I played through it a few times to try and see everything the game had to offer, and when I finally put it down I felt confident that Square would make another one. After all, it’s Square, their franchises always get multiple entries… right? Right!?
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Mystic Pillars (Nintendo Switch)

Mystic Pillars is a puzzle game by Bangalore-based developer Holy Cow Productions. The game itself is set in ancient India, mixing story-based cutscenes with puzzles. The puzzles are based on the traditional Indian board game Ali Guli Mane, a variation of Mancala. Throughout the game the player will face 100 levels to overcome, 25 of which are unique to the Nintendo Switch version, with story elements sprinkled along the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy