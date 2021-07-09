Google Messages preps ‘External Messaging’ permission in support of Samsung’s Continuity

There’s nothing worse than your phone running slowly, apps crashing or freezing, or pages failing to load in your web browser. Did you realize that the problem could be caused by your phone’s cache? The cache is made up of small pieces of information stored by your web browsers and apps in order to improve performance, and when cached files become overloaded or corrupted, performance issues are often the result. So, like those laggy web pages, crashing apps, or stuttering games. Don’t worry — there’s a quick and easy way to clear your cache on Android, and we’re about to show you how.