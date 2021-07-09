Cancel
Cell Phones

Google Messages preps ‘External Messaging’ permission in support of Samsung’s Continuity

By Kyle Bradshaw
9to5Google
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Messages is preparing a new, specialized Android permission that will help you send RCS messages from a tablet or smartwatch using Samsung’s “Continuity.”. For a few years now, Samsung has offered a system called “Call and Message Continuity” or “Call & text on other devices” that allows you to place calls and send/receive text messages using your Samsung Galaxy tablet or smartwatch. Last October, we discovered that Google Messages was working to support Samsung’s Call and Message Continuity system, likely preparing for the fact that the Galaxy S21 uses Google Messages as its default SMS app outside of the United States.

