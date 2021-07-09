Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Handling “Missing Data” Like a Pro — Part 2: Imputation Methods

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasic and Advanced Techniques for the 21st-century Data Scientist. As we mentioned in the first article in a series dedicated to missing data, the knowledge of the mechanism or structure of “missingness” is crucial because our responses would depend on them. In Handling “Missing Data” Like a Pro — Part...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Data#Imputation#Data Validation#Data Points#Advanced Techniques#Mcar#Scipy Import#Fnlwgt Ml Mean#Nelder Mead#Eda#Imputer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Imputing Numerical Data: Top 5 Techniques Every Data Scientist Must Know

From simple to advanced — but essential for every data science project. Missing values are a harsh reality of everyday data science jobs. Most datasets aren’t 100% complete, so it’s your job to come up with an optimal imputation method. Luckily, today you’ll learn 5 essential techniques for handling missing numerical values, such as age, price, salary, and so on.
Coding & Programmingr-bloggers.com

Working with web data in R part II – APIs

[This article was first published on Pete Talbert, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

4 Methods for Changing the Column Order of a Pandas Data Frame

Pandas is one of the most popular tools in the data science ecosystem. It is a Python library for data analysis and manipulation. Pandas provides numerous functions and methods to handle tabular data efficiently. You can easily clean, manipulate, or process data stored in a data frame. A Pandas data...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A Framework and Benchmarking Study for Counterfactual Generating Methods on Tabular Data

Counterfactual explanations are viewed as an effective way to explain machine learning predictions. This interest is reflected by a relatively young literature with already dozens of algorithms aiming to generate such explanations. These algorithms are focused on finding how features can be modified to change the output classification. However, this rather general objective can be achieved in different ways, which brings about the need for a methodology to test and benchmark these algorithms. The contributions of this work are manifold: First, a large benchmarking study of 10 algorithmic approaches on 22 tabular datasets is performed, using 9 relevant evaluation metrics. Second, the introduction of a novel, first of its kind, framework to test counterfactual generation algorithms. Third, a set of objective metrics to evaluate and compare counterfactual results. And finally, insight from the benchmarking results that indicate which approaches obtain the best performance on what type of dataset. This benchmarking study and framework can help practitioners in determining which technique and building blocks most suit their context, and can help researchers in the design and evaluation of current and future counterfactual generation algorithms. Our findings show that, overall, there's no single best algorithm to generate counterfactual explanations as the performance highly depends on properties related to the dataset, model, score and factual point specificities.
Softwareimore.com

Backblaze updates its Mac uploader for faster speeds, smarter data handling

The Backblaze Mac app has been updated to version 8. The new update includes support for more upload threads, better throttle management, and more. Popular backup solution Backblaze has today updated its Mac app to version 8, adding some new tweaks that make it better at doing what it does best — taking data and uploading it to the Backblaze servers for safekeeping.
Sciencearxiv.org

Imputation-Free Learning from Incomplete Observations

Qitong Gao, Dong Wang, Joshua D. Amason, Siyang Yuan, Chenyang Tao, Ricardo Henao, Majda Hadziahmetovic, Lawrence Carin, Miroslav Pajic. Although recent works have developed methods that can generate estimations (or imputations) of the missing entries in a dataset to facilitate downstream analysis, most depend on assumptions that may not align with real-world applications and could suffer from poor performance in subsequent tasks. This is particularly true if the data have large missingness rates or a small population. More importantly, the imputation error could be propagated into the prediction step that follows, causing the gradients used to train the prediction models to be biased. Consequently, in this work, we introduce the importance guided stochastic gradient descent (IGSGD) method to train multilayer perceptrons (MLPs) and long short-term memories (LSTMs) to directly perform inference from inputs containing missing values without imputation. Specifically, we employ reinforcement learning (RL) to adjust the gradients used to train the models via back-propagation. This not only reduces bias but allows the model to exploit the underlying information behind missingness patterns. We test the proposed approach on real-world time-series (i.e., MIMIC-III), tabular data obtained from an eye clinic, and a standard dataset (i.e., MNIST), where our imputation-free predictions outperform the traditional two-step imputation-based predictions using state-of-the-art imputation methods.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

The Three Types of Missing Data Every Data Professional Should Know

If you ask data scientists what is the one problem in data they wish they can avoid but cannot, chances are they will all respond with missing data. You know how they say that the only thing certain in life are death and taxes? Well for Data Scientists, missing data is probably the third on that list.
Sciencearxiv.org

CSDI: Conditional Score-based Diffusion Models for Probabilistic Time Series Imputation

The imputation of missing values in time series has many applications in healthcare and finance. While autoregressive models are natural candidates for time series imputation, score-based diffusion models have recently outperformed existing counterparts including autoregressive models in many tasks such as image generation and audio synthesis, and would be promising for time series imputation. In this paper, we propose Conditional Score-based Diffusion models for Imputation (CSDI), a novel time series imputation method that utilizes score-based diffusion models conditioned on observed data. Unlike existing score-based approaches, the conditional diffusion model is explicitly trained for imputation and can exploit correlations between observed values. On healthcare and environmental data, CSDI improves by 40-70% over existing probabilistic imputation methods on popular performance metrics. In addition, deterministic imputation by CSDI reduces the error by 5-20% compared to the state-of-the-art deterministic imputation methods. Furthermore, CSDI can also be applied to time series interpolation and probabilistic forecasting, and is competitive with existing baselines.
Softwaretechxplore.com

EventDrop: a method to augment asynchronous event data

Event sensors, such as DVS event cameras and NeuTouch tactile sensors, are sophisticated bio-inspired devices that mimic event-driven communication mechanisms naturally occurring in the brain. In contrast with conventional sensors, such as RGB cameras, which are designed to synchronously capture a scene at a fixed rate, event sensors can capture changes (i.e., events) occurring in a scene asynchronously.
Softwareesri.com

Enhancing dashboard elements using data expressions - Part 1

Data comes in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, despite our best intentions, the structure of the data that we use poses various challenges that hinder us from building our ideal dashboard. With dashboard data expressions, dashboard authors will be equipped with the power to reconstruct datasets to drive any dashboard...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Master Data Structure Dictionary in Python from Zero to Hero, Part 2

Python is a popular scripting programming language that offers various data structures, including array, set, stack, string, dictionary, heap, etc. They possess idiosyncratic characteristics and serve different goals. Therefore, we should choose the data type that best fits with our needs. Like Javascript and others, Python also offers hash tables...
arxiv.org

Deep Learning on a Data Diet: Finding Important Examples Early in Training

The recent success of deep learning has partially been driven by training increasingly overparametrized networks on ever larger datasets. It is therefore natural to ask: how much of the data is superfluous, which examples are important for generalization, and how do we find them? In this work, we make the striking observation that, on standard vision benchmarks, the initial loss gradient norm of individual training examples, averaged over several weight initializations, can be used to identify a smaller set of training data that is important for generalization. Furthermore, after only a few epochs of training, the information in gradient norms is reflected in the normed error--L2 distance between the predicted probabilities and one hot labels--which can be used to prune a significant fraction of the dataset without sacrificing test accuracy. Based on this, we propose data pruning methods which use only local information early in training, and connect them to recent work that prunes data by discarding examples that are rarely forgotten over the course of training. Our methods also shed light on how the underlying data distribution shapes the training dynamics: they rank examples based on their importance for generalization, detect noisy examples and identify subspaces of the model's data representation that are relatively stable over training.
Data Privacytowardsdatascience.com

Ethical Data Work: Lessons on Technical Data Protection

Note from Towards Data Science’s editors: While we allow independent authors to publish articles in accordance with our rules and guidelines, we can’t validate every author’s contribution. The author of this post reiterates that he is not giving legal advice. See our Reader Terms for details. Introduction. Being data scientists...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Statistics #01: Mean, Median, and Mode

Understanding the three most common measures of central tendency. When people need to get the “average” of something, we usually add up all the numbers/items and divide by how many numbers/items there are. This is a simple definition of mean, but there are other types of “averages” or measures of central tendencies, and each of them has its uses, depending on what you want to achieve.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science vs Deep Learning

When doing a search for data science versus deep learning, the results are surprising. Most of the articles that show up are comparing data science to machine learning, which is of course useful, but not as relevant as comparing it directly to deep learning. With that being said, that is the purpose of this article — to compare, directly, these two popular fields of study. While there are comparisons out there, I wanted to give my professional comparison from my experience — hence, the opinion label of this article. Keep on reading below if you would like to find out why these two fields are different, and what makes them similar.
Technologyarxiv.org

Deep Learning based Food Instance Segmentation using Synthetic Data

In the process of intelligently segmenting foods in images using deep neural networks for diet management, data collection and labeling for network training are very important but labor-intensive tasks. In order to solve the difficulties of data collection and annotations, this paper proposes a food segmentation method applicable to real-world through synthetic data. To perform food segmentation on healthcare robot systems, such as meal assistance robot arm, we generate synthetic data using the open-source 3D graphics software Blender placing multiple objects on meal plate and train Mask R-CNN for instance segmentation. Also, we build a data collection system and verify our segmentation model on real-world food data. As a result, on our real-world dataset, the model trained only synthetic data is available to segment food instances that are not trained with 52.2% mask AP@all, and improve performance by +6.4%p after fine-tuning comparing to the model trained from scratch. In addition, we also confirm the possibility and performance improvement on the public dataset for fair analysis. Our code and pre-trained weights are avaliable online at: this https URL.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI (XAI) with SHAP -Multi-Class Classification Problem

Practical guide for XAI analysis with SHAP for a Multi-class classification problem. Model explainability becomes a basic part of the machine learning pipeline. Keeping a machine learning model as a “black box” is not an option anymore. Luckily there are analytical tools such as (lime, ExplainerDashboard, Shapash, Dalex and more) that are evolving rapidly and becoming more popular. In a previous post we explained how to use SHAP for a regression problem. This guide provides a practical example on how to use and interpret the open source python package, SHAP, for XAI analysis in Multi-class classification problem and use it to improve the model.

Comments / 0

Community Policy