Here's the first teaser trailer for Netflix's animated Witcher movie, Nightmare of the Wolf

"Let the fun begin…!" Pixar has revealed the first teaser trailer for the next original animation project called Turning Red, marking the feature directorial debut of Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi. She also directed the beloved Pixar short film Bao, which played in front of Incredibles 2 in 2018, and later won an Academy Award as well. Here's the concept for this: a 13-year-old girl turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. Which is, apparently, all the time! Beyond that, we're not sure where the story is going. Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee's protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. And Rosalie Chiang voices Mei Lee, the girl at the center of the film. Of course, this is a hilarious and badass first look, especially with the Backstreet Boys song "Larger Than Life". Ha! What a fun introduction to this original Pixar movie.