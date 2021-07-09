Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Here's the first teaser trailer for Netflix's animated Witcher movie, Nightmare of the Wolf

By News
Eurogamer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's animated Witcher movie, Nightmare of the Wolf, will officially arrive on 23rd August, and there's a first look at its action in a new teaser trailer to celebrate the news. Announced back at the start of last year, Nightmare of the Wolf focusses on Geralt of Rivia's friend and...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren S. Hissrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Animated Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Fun Teaser Trailer for Pixar's New Giant Red Panda Movie 'Turning Red'

"Let the fun begin…!" Pixar has revealed the first teaser trailer for the next original animation project called Turning Red, marking the feature directorial debut of Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi. She also directed the beloved Pixar short film Bao, which played in front of Incredibles 2 in 2018, and later won an Academy Award as well. Here's the concept for this: a 13-year-old girl turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. Which is, apparently, all the time! Beyond that, we're not sure where the story is going. Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee's protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. And Rosalie Chiang voices Mei Lee, the girl at the center of the film. Of course, this is a hilarious and badass first look, especially with the Backstreet Boys song "Larger Than Life". Ha! What a fun introduction to this original Pixar movie.
TV SeriesGizmodo

The Witcher's Season 2 Gets a Family-Focused Teaser and Release Date

The family is finally coming together, but a hell of a lot of people (and monsters) aren’t making it easy. Netflix has released the first look and release date for season two of The Witcher, which sees Henry Cavill and Freya Allan returning as the titular Witcher and his new protégée, but their favorite sorceress might be hard to find.
ComicsAnime News Network

Netflix Streams New Shaman King Anime's English Dub Trailer

Netflix is streaming on its service an English-dubbed trailer for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga. The anime premiered on April 1 and is ongoing. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes. The anime will adapt all 35...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer for Amazon's Live-Action CINDERELLA Movie

Amazon has gone ahead and made their own live-action take on the classic fairytale Cinderella, and today we have our first look at it thanks to a teaser trailer that was released. Cinderella is described as “a musically driven, bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with....
MoviesPopSugar

See the Colorful First Trailer For Disney's Fall Animated Release Encanto

We finally know more about Disney's last theatrical release of 2021, Encanto! The colorful animated movie, which comes out in November, is about the Madrigal family, who live in a small town called Encanto in the mountains of Colombia. They live in a magical house and all possess exceptional gifts, like shapeshifting and super-strength — all except 15-year-old Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). When Mirabel discovers that Encanto's magic is in danger, she may be the only Madrigal who can do something about it.
ComicsComicBook

Netflix Reveals The Witcher's New Collectible Figures

In case fans of The Witcher didn’t already have enough collectible merch across the games and now the TV series, more Witcher-inspired figures were revealed this week to give people additional options for their collections. The first of these collectibles were showed off during the WitcherCon event right around the time when we learned the release date of Season 2 of The Witcher. More figures will presumably follow the Geralt of Rivia one that’s already been revealed.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

This weekend is a big one when it comes to what’s new on streaming. Now we’re deep in the summer movie season, we’re getting at least one major new film release dropping each week. Or, in this case, two. A sequel 25 years in the making finally debuts this Friday, along with the final chapter in a unique trilogy that’s been gripping the internet all month. Let’s take a look at everything hitting Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime this weekend.
TV SeriesIGN

The Witcher: Season 2 Teaser Trailer Breakdown

Netflix used its WitcherCon streaming event to announce that its hit adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy series will be returning for Season 2 on December 17. The streaming giant also released the first teaser trailer for the new season, which follows the adventures of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia as he tries to protect Princess Cirilla of Cintra from both external threats and her own growing magical power. So let’s dive into the trailer for hints about what’s to come, drawing from what we know from books. Consider yourself warned that potential spoilers will follow!
MoviesGamespot

Netflix's Army Of The Dead Prequel Movie Gets First Images

The first images from Army of Thieves have been released. The movie is a prequel to Zack Snyder's recent Netflix hit Army of the Dead and will also be released by the streaming giant. The movie is directed by and stars Matthias Schweighöfer, and will tell the origin story of...
MoviesInverse

release date, cast, trailer, plot for the confirmed Marvel sequel

We didn’t get a post-credits scene, but Marvel fans got something even better: Loki Season 2. In the final moments of Loki’s Season 1 finale, the Disney+ show tweaked its usual stylized credits to reveal one major detail: “Loki will return in Season 2.”. But what’s the release date for...
Comicspsu.com

The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf Is A New Anime Film Focused On Geralt’s Mentor Coming This August

Even if you haven’t played The Witcher, it is likely you know of the legend that is Geralt of Rivia, and if you have played it, then you are very familiar with it, but have you ever wondered about who helped Geralt become the legend we know? Netflix has the answer there, with a new animated film all focused around Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf coming on August 23, 2021.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf: Vesemir Faces Fear This August

On the final day of The Witcher and Netflix's "6 Days of Witchmas" last December, fans were treated to the news that the anime prequel film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf would be released sometime in 2021 and even shared a look at the project's logo. Now we get to flash ahead seven months to today's WitcherCon, with a whole lot more details on the anime film. First, viewers can expect the film to hit streaming screens worldwide beginning August 23. But the news came with nice extras in the forms of the official poster (which you can see below) as well as a date announcement teaser offering a preview of what fans can expect when the anime film premieres on August 23.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Mia Challis Boards HBO Max Sequel ‘Evil Dead Rise’

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Challis (Clickbait) has joined the cast of writer/director Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise. She’ll appear opposite previously announced cast members Lily Sullivan (Picnic at Hanging Rock, Jungle) and Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings). Evil Dead Rise is an HBO Max sequel to 2013’s Evil Dead, which served as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy