Floyd Mayweather Jr. is known for his counterpunches. But he’s quite adept at being on the offensive too. Especially when it comes to his good ol’ rival Conor McGregor. Mayweather, who’s not exactly known for his sympathetic sensibilities, made fun of McGregor after he suffered a nasty ankle injury against Dustin Poirier in UFC 264 last Saturday. Pretty Boy took to Instagram to post an action figure of McGregor with a broken ankle.