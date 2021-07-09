Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Chatham; Lee AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN LEE AND CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 424 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers and strong thunderstorms near Goldston, or 7 miles southeast of Siler City, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sanford, Pittsboro, Siler City, Goldston, Broadway, Crosswinds Boating Center, Crosswinds Campground, Harpers Crossroads, Jordan Lake State Rec Area and Bynum.