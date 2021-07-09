Cancel
Sioux Center, IA

Ireton Teen Injured In Sioux Center Crash

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton teen was injured shortly after noon Thursday, when his car rear-ended a pickup in southern Sioux Center. According to the Sioux Center Police Department, the mishap occurred when a 2004 Cadillac, driven by 17-year-old Connor Graff of Ireton was southbound on Main Avenue (Highway 75) and struck the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 74-year-old Leslie Brommer of Sioux Center, that had stopped before making a left turn.

