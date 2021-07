The long-awaited second season of The Witcher series on Netflix yesterday confirmed its premiere date during WitcherCon: the December 17 This same year is the day that Geralt de Rivia’s followers must mark on their calendar. Also, how could it be otherwise, The teaser trailer is now available, in which both the sorcerer and Ciri monopolize all the spotlights and which you can enjoy at the head of these lines.