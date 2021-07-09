Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Johanna Leia? Get to Know the Model Drake Took Out on Date by Renting Out Dodger Stadium

By Beth Shilliday
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYNpG_0asPQgVm00
Courtesy of Johanna Leia/Instagram/Shutterstock

Drake must be serious about his rumored new love interest, Johanna Leia, as he went completely over the top to impress her on a date. The 34-year-old reportedly rented out Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles so the two could have a private and romantic dinner together.

In images circulating on Twitter, the 56,000 seats in the venue remained empty, as the pair sat side by side at a white dinner table on the playing field near the dugout. A bartender was stationed nearby for any of their cocktail needs. Drake and Johanna’s date might have remained a secret, until a KABC-TV helicopter reporter managed to snap photos of the couple’s date from above while flying over the empty stadium. Drake’s rep did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Johanna is a model who might be best known to Lifetime audiences as a cast member on the series Bringing Up Ballers. Her son Amari Bailey is one of the best high school basketball players in the country. His dad is former Indianapolis Colts player Aaron Bailey.

The 17-year-old plays alongside LeBron James‘ son Bronny James on Sierra Canyon High School’s elite basketball squad. He’s already committed to playing for UCLA after he graduates in 2022 and is regarded as a top future NBA prospect.

Drake has joined LeBron at Sierra Canyon’s games to watch his 16-year-old son play. The rapper sat next to Johanna and pal Michael B. Jordan while watching Amari play in the CIF State Open Division Regional Semifinal game on June 17, as seen in the photo below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHaT8_0asPQgVm00
Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Johanna is extremely proud of her son’s accomplishments. In a July 6 Instagram photo, she was sitting with Amari at a gym before one of his practices. She noted that it was the “Only place you’ll see me out…,” possibly hinting that she wasn’t taking her relationship with Drake public at any restaurant or club.

The mama bear gushed over her son being named Player of the Year by two prominent L.A. newspapers and the California Interscholastic Federation in a June 29 Instagram post, where she referred to her son by his jersey number.

“Congratulations 10 @cifss @latimes @ladailynews Player of the Year. You didn’t leave a ball unturned. You put a team on your back no matter the climate and made it look like magic. I’m amazed play, by play, by your work and drive. Love, your FOREVER REBOUNDER,” Johanna wrote. Drake gave the post a “like,” as he has with several of her other Instagram photos.

When Johanna isn’t sharing photos of her future NBA star son, she’s modeling swimwear for Fashion Nova’s Curve brand. She has an incredible hourglass figure and stunning curves that have helped earned her over 219,000 Instagram followers. Drake pops up as her top “Followed by,” along with Rob Kardashian and Zendaya‘s stylist Law Roach.

Comments / 0

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

32
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Stadium#Dodger Stadium#Nba#Celebrities#Twitter#Kabc Tv#Ucla#Nba#Instagram#Forever Rebounder#Fashion Nova
Related
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Drake 'mentoring' girlfriend Johanna Leia's son on fame

Drake has reportedly been mentoring his new girlfriend Johanna Leia's son about dealing with fame. The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is believed to have met the 40-year-old model at high school basketball, and the 34-year-old rapper has since been giving Sierra Canyon HS player, Amari Bailey, who is set to join UCLA next year, some guidance on dealing with the attention that comes with being a major basketball professional, TMZ reports.
decaturradio.com

Report: Drake Has Been Dating Johanna Leia For Months

Last week, Drake was spotted having what appeared to be an intimate dinner date at Dodger Stadium with Johanna Leia, mother of high school basketball star, Amari Bailey. However, according to a report from TMZ on Saturday (July 10th), Drizzy has been dating Johanna Leia for a few months. Sources...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Drake’s Son Adonis, 3, Looks So Grown Up With Cornrows In Cute New Photos

Drake took to his Instagram story to proudly share adorable new snapshots of his son Adonis relaxing on a long metallic silver couch while rocking cornrows and casual clothes. Drake, 34, is giving fans more glimpses into his life as a father with some of his latest Instagram pics! The rapper shared a couple new photos of his incredibly cute son Adonis, 3, to his story and they definitely showed how grown up he’s looking lately! The mini me was rocking cornrows in his hair while wearing a white T-shirt, black and white patterned shorts, and white socks as he sat down on a long metallic silver couch in what appeared to be a fancy loft of some sort.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johanna Leia

Dating a person in the public eye means that, at some point, you’ll likely end up in the public eye as well. Johanna Leia now knows this first hand after a drone camera spotted her on a date with rap superstar Drake. The couple was enjoying a private meal in Dodger Stadium which Drake had rented out for the evening. The two were obviously trying to be low-key, but that’s hard to do when you’re as famous as Drake is. Now that her identity has been publicized, there are a lot of people who are curious about Johanna. Although she is currently best known for her affiliation with Drake, there is much more to her than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johanna Leia.
Yardbarker

Drake takes high school player's mom on private date at Dodger Stadium

Rapper Drake went all-out with a baseball-themed VIP date during the week. Drake took Johanna Leia out on a private date at Dodger Stadium Thursday night. The Los Angeles Dodgers were away at Miami that day and began a homestand against Arizona the following night, leaving the stadium available. With...
Musicthefocus.news

What is Johanna Leia's age? Twitter thinks Amari Bailey's mom is dating Drake

According to TMZ, Drake rented out the whole of the Dodgers stadium to take Amari Bailey’s mom Johanna Leia out on a date last night. The two had previously been linked but now fans think they could actually be dating. The footage circulated on Twitter, and now fans are wondering about Johanna Leia’s age, family and career.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Drake’s Private Dinner Date at Dodger Stadium Is a Total Home Run

Watch: Drake Rents Out Dodger Stadium for a Private Dinner Date. Drake is truly stepping up to the plate when it comes to his dating game. The 34-year-old rapper was spotted by ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Cristi on July 8 having an extraordinarily—and very baller—romantic evening. The self-proclaimed champagne papi, who has proven that he has a penchant for opulent events, took it upon himself to set up a dinner date on the empty field at Dodger Stadium and the evening looked like it was a total home run.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Johanna Leia: Everything To Know About Drake’s New Romantic Interest & Their Lavish Date Night

Johanna Leia was treated to a date like no other by Drake. Here’s everything to know about Johanna, including her reality TV past and prior outing with the rapper. If that romantic dinner date at Dodgers Stadium is any indication, then Johanna Leia is about to live the good life with Drake. Johanna, 40, and Drake, 34, sparked dating rumors on July 8 after the “God’s Plan” rapper rented out Dodgers Stadium and set up a sweet date night for the pair. Helicopter photos captured the apparent lovebirds enjoying dinner and drinks at a table on the baseball field while looking as happy as can be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy