Rice sees silver lining with Lance-Jimmy G QB 'battle'

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes will be on two men when the 49ers starting training camp at the end of July: Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The 49ers drafted Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, with plans to have him take over for Garoppolo when he was deemed ready. Garoppolo has handled Lance's arrival with a diplomatic attitude, setting a proper tone for what the 49ers hope is a return to Super Bowl contention this season.

