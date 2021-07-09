Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Judge tosses MT media open-meeting lawsuit against Legislature

By Keith Schubert
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xw87C_0asPQdrb00

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge has dismissed a case brought by Montana media organizations alleging the chairman of a legislative committee violated Montana’s constitutional right to know by denying a reporter access to a meeting where committee members discussed proposed legislation.

Petitioners, which include a handful of Montana media organizations including the Daily Montanan, argued in a February lawsuit that convening large groups of Republicans but not quite enough to trigger a quorum — the number of people needed to take action officially — violates the state constitution because it doesn’t allow the public to see the deliberations and the decision-making process. Specifically, the suit alleged that Republicans violated Article II, Sections 9 and 10 of the state constitution.

The House Judiciary Committee — the committee named in the lawsuit — has 19 members, 12 of which are Republicans. Nine Republican members attended the February meeting at the center of the suit, while three Republican members were told to wait outside to intentionally avoid opening the meeting to the media. When a Montana Free Press reporter attempted to enter the meeting held in the basement of the Capitol, Judiciary Committee Chair Barry Usher, R-Billings, denied access saying it was closed because a majority of the complete committee was not present.

Previous Reporting: Media groups sue lawmakers for closed meetings

Other petitioners were the Associated Press, Lee Enterprises, Hagadone Media Montana, the Montana Broadcaster’s Association, the Montana Free Press and the Montana Newspaper Association.

The Montana Department of Justice, representing Usher, argued that because a majority of the entire committee did not attend the meeting, it did invoke Montana’s guarantee of open meetings and right to know.

District Judge Mike Menahan agreed with Usher and the DOJ, writing, “Petitioners argue the subgroup of legislators who met to discuss proposed legislation constitutes a quorum — as it was comprised of a majority of members of the majority party on the committee. The court is unwilling to redefine ‘quorum’ as a ‘majority of a majority.”

In a statement on the ruling, Usher said, “I’m a big supporter of the public’s right to observe what its government is doing. Montana’s constitution and state law spell out what is and isn’t a meeting that’s open to the public. I’m glad to see the court agree with the very clear fact that a fraction of a quorum is not a quorum, and the members of my committee talking together followed Montana law.”

The post Judge tosses MT media open-meeting lawsuit against Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
594
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Capitol, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republicans#Mt#The Associated Press#Hagadone Media Montana#The Montana Free Press#Usher#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Flathead County, MTPosted by
Daily Montanan

Sheriff: Highway 2 outside Glacier closed in Great Falls-related kidnapping, homicide

An incident that started in Great Falls and involved kidnapping and homicide has resulted in the closure of U.S. Highway 2 from West Glacier to East Glacier, according to a news release Thursday from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. “At this time, there is no threat to public safety, but travelers will need to find […] The post Sheriff: Highway 2 outside Glacier closed in Great Falls-related kidnapping, homicide appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Influx of medical school students could overwhelm Montana’s resources, experts warn

Opening two new medical schools in Montana would stretch and possibly overwhelm the state’s physicians who provide the clinical training that students need to become doctors, according to leaders of a University of Washington medical school program that relies on those teaching physicians. The University of Washington School of Medicine’s WWAMI program in Montana requires […] The post Influx of medical school students could overwhelm Montana’s resources, experts warn appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Official: Fire season stretching resources thin

Montana’s firefighting resources are stretched thin as the state faces down a possibly historic fire season and some of the worst drought on record, state officials testified in a meeting of the Water Policy Interim Commission on Thursday. The state, the rest of the Northern Rockies region and then the...
Helena, MTUS News and World Report

Judge Dismisses Media Lawsuit Over Closed Republican Meeting

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge dismissed a lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media organizations that argued the chairman of a legislative committee illegally held a secret meeting of Republican lawmakers before the committee voted on bills involving abortion and transgender health care. District Court Judge Mike...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy