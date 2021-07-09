Judge tosses MT media open-meeting lawsuit against Legislature

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge has dismissed a case brought by Montana media organizations alleging the chairman of a legislative committee violated Montana’s constitutional right to know by denying a reporter access to a meeting where committee members discussed proposed legislation.

Petitioners, which include a handful of Montana media organizations including the Daily Montanan, argued in a February lawsuit that convening large groups of Republicans but not quite enough to trigger a quorum — the number of people needed to take action officially — violates the state constitution because it doesn’t allow the public to see the deliberations and the decision-making process. Specifically, the suit alleged that Republicans violated Article II, Sections 9 and 10 of the state constitution.

The House Judiciary Committee — the committee named in the lawsuit — has 19 members, 12 of which are Republicans. Nine Republican members attended the February meeting at the center of the suit, while three Republican members were told to wait outside to intentionally avoid opening the meeting to the media. When a Montana Free Press reporter attempted to enter the meeting held in the basement of the Capitol, Judiciary Committee Chair Barry Usher, R-Billings, denied access saying it was closed because a majority of the complete committee was not present.

Other petitioners were the Associated Press, Lee Enterprises, Hagadone Media Montana, the Montana Broadcaster’s Association, the Montana Free Press and the Montana Newspaper Association.

The Montana Department of Justice, representing Usher, argued that because a majority of the entire committee did not attend the meeting, it did invoke Montana’s guarantee of open meetings and right to know.

District Judge Mike Menahan agreed with Usher and the DOJ, writing, “Petitioners argue the subgroup of legislators who met to discuss proposed legislation constitutes a quorum — as it was comprised of a majority of members of the majority party on the committee. The court is unwilling to redefine ‘quorum’ as a ‘majority of a majority.”

In a statement on the ruling, Usher said, “I’m a big supporter of the public’s right to observe what its government is doing. Montana’s constitution and state law spell out what is and isn’t a meeting that’s open to the public. I’m glad to see the court agree with the very clear fact that a fraction of a quorum is not a quorum, and the members of my committee talking together followed Montana law.”

