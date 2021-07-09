Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 7/9

MLB Miami Marlins Team Total Over 3 (-110): 6:10 PM CT on Bally Sports FL. The light-hitting Marlins are not a team I’d usually count on to score a lot of runs, but this matchup seems to be flying under the radar. Braves starter Charlie Morton doesn’t quite have the stuff he did during the playoff runs he’s remembered for, and the Marlins really seem to have him figured out. Morton has faced the Marlins three times this season and been tagged for at least this many runs every game, giving him a 7.63 ERA and 1.57 WHIP against Miami on the year. The Marlins also have marginally better offensive stats against right-handers like Morton, but the way they’ve owned him specifically is the most important angle here. The total on this game is low and getting lower, reflective of the usually weak Marlins offense and wildly inconsistent bats for Atlanta. But that’s bringing this isolated total low enough to create value given the matchup history, so I’ll look for Miami to continue what they’ve been doing against Morton in this one.