Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 7/9

By Nick Hamaty
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB Miami Marlins Team Total Over 3 (-110): 6:10 PM CT on Bally Sports FL. The light-hitting Marlins are not a team I’d usually count on to score a lot of runs, but this matchup seems to be flying under the radar. Braves starter Charlie Morton doesn’t quite have the stuff he did during the playoff runs he’s remembered for, and the Marlins really seem to have him figured out. Morton has faced the Marlins three times this season and been tagged for at least this many runs every game, giving him a 7.63 ERA and 1.57 WHIP against Miami on the year. The Marlins also have marginally better offensive stats against right-handers like Morton, but the way they’ve owned him specifically is the most important angle here. The total on this game is low and getting lower, reflective of the usually weak Marlins offense and wildly inconsistent bats for Atlanta. But that’s bringing this isolated total low enough to create value given the matchup history, so I’ll look for Miami to continue what they’ve been doing against Morton in this one.

The Washington Nationals placed infielder Starlin Castro on administrative leave Friday. (Britt Ghiroli on Twitter ) Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday while MLB looks into the alleged domestic violence incident. The leave is for seven days but could be extended if both Major League Baseball and MLB Players Association agree. Castro was placed on the restricted list on June 16. According to Nationals manager Davey Martinez at the time, it was due to a “personal matter.”

