EU fines BMW, VW $1B for running emissions cartel since the 90s

As the global auto sector accelerates production of electric cars, one British company is hoping to cash in from mining lithium needed to make rechargeable batteries that power the vehicles. It is five years since former investment banker Jeremy Wrathall launched Cornish Lithium, a company operating in Cornwall, southwest England, which recently hosted the G7 summit. And while it may be another four years until it begins commercial production of the metal, Wrathall is optimistic that his punt will pay dividends. "In 2016, I started to think about the electric vehicle revolution and what that would mean for metal demand and I started to think about lithium," he told AFP in an interview.