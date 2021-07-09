Introverted Associates Should Be More Welcomed At Law Firms

Just like companies in other industries, it is common for law firms to go out of business or to change their names due to a merger or other circumstances. Legal professionals usually rely on their work experiences at name-brand law firms in order to seek jobs and other opportunities within the legal industry. As such, it can be difficult for attorneys to have work experience at law firms that no longer exist since lawyers may have trouble judging such experiences against work at law firms that are still operating. However, with some practice, discussing experiences at firms that no longer exist can feel more natural, and such experiences can still be valuable when securing future opportunities.