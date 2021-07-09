Introverted Associates Should Be More Welcomed At Law Firms
Most people would agree that the legal industry is a relatively social profession. Attorneys regularly interact with clients, adversaries, court officers, and co-workers, and people who are outgoing may have an easier time navigating the social connections that are important to succeeding as a lawyer. However, this does not mean that introverted attorneys should face challenges advancing and succeeding at law firms, and introverted lawyers should be welcomed more at various shops.abovethelaw.com
