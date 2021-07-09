Safe Kids Kansas to help protect infants from unsafe sleeping environments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas will help protect infants from unsafe sleep-related death or injuries with a new grant. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Safe Kids Kansas has been named as a recipient of the Barclay-Giel seed grant program from the PHS Commissioned Officers Foundation for the Advancement of Public Health. It said the grant provides the group with support for safe sleep education, including 100 portable cribs and wearable blankets for low-income families. Through a partnership with the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network, it said the portable cribs and wearable blankets have been distributed.