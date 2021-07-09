Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Safe Kids Kansas to help protect infants from unsafe sleeping environments

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas will help protect infants from unsafe sleep-related death or injuries with a new grant. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Safe Kids Kansas has been named as a recipient of the Barclay-Giel seed grant program from the PHS Commissioned Officers Foundation for the Advancement of Public Health. It said the grant provides the group with support for safe sleep education, including 100 portable cribs and wearable blankets for low-income families. Through a partnership with the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network, it said the portable cribs and wearable blankets have been distributed.

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Sleep Training#Community Health#Wibw#The Barclay Giel#The Kansas Infant Death#Sids Network#Kdhe#Kids Network Certified#Community Baby Showers#Crib Clinics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy