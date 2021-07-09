Don’t Even Think About Getting On The Water Without One of These Life Jackets
From seasoned swimmers to those who are less confident of their skills in the water, a lifejacket is not only a great idea to have on hand when spending the day on a lake or river, in the ocean or by a pool, but a necessity. Bulky, hot and uncomfortable, lifejackets are often tossed to the side, a move that can have tragic consequences. But with new, lightweight materials and designs for specific water activities, there’s no excuse to ever be without a lifejacket.spy.com
