Don’t Even Think About Getting On The Water Without One of These Life Jackets

“When your child is playing in or near water, on boats or docks, they should be wearing a life jacket,” advises Erin Summa, CPH, who works at the Center for Childhood Safety at the Tacoma, Washington-based Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. But the best kid’s life jacket is only helpful because it actually works — so you’ll first want to look for one that has been certified and rated by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), which Summa points out is “a sign that the product is a legitimate personal floatation device.” The USCG’s rating also tells you if the jacket is suitable for children in general and for the specific activity (and water conditions) that your child will be involved with, so you can be sure you’re on the right track. In addition, you’ll want to choose a life jacket that’s appropriate for your child’s weight and any other measurements the manufacturer uses for sizing.