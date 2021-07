Chipotle recovered quickly from the initial impact of the pandemic. The company has built one of the best digital operations in the restaurant industry in just a few years. After its sales initially sank at the start of the pandemic, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) turned out to be one of the biggest winners in the restaurant sector thanks to its ability to pivot to digital and delivery, the expansion of its drive-thru concept, Chipotlanes, and a rewards program that now has more than 21 million members.