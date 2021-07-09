Is F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Coming to PlayStation Now?
Is F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch coming to PlayStation Now?. Spearheaded by the efforts of developer TiGames and publisher bilibili, F.I.S.T. is a single-player, dieselpunk Metroidvania action game where the animals of Joffre Street are fighting back against the Mechanical Legion machines that have taken over their world. Here's the breakdown of whether or not F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch will be coming to PlayStation Now.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0