Is F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Coming to PlayStation Now?

A Plague Tale: Innocence is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it looks like the game looks best on Sony’s current-gen console. A new comparison video shared by Cycle1 on YouTube shows how the PlayStation 5 version looks the best thanks to better shadows. Performance seems to be solid across all three current-gen versions, with the PlayStation 5 version having some minor drops, although the video only features sequences taken from the first few minutes of the game where there isn’t a whole lot of action on it. the screen is .