Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Is F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Coming to PlayStation Now?

By Ralston Dacanay
dbltap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch coming to PlayStation Now?. Spearheaded by the efforts of developer TiGames and publisher bilibili, F.I.S.T. is a single-player, dieselpunk Metroidvania action game where the animals of Joffre Street are fighting back against the Mechanical Legion machines that have taken over their world. Here's the breakdown of whether or not F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch will be coming to PlayStation Now.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Now#Torch#Action Game#Playstation Now#The Mechanical Legion#Resistance#The Rat Gang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Play God Of War On PC Starting Today If You Have PlayStation Now

When Santa Monica Studios' God of War came out on the PlayStation 4 back in 2018, it was instantly a massive hit. The community adored the storyline, seeing Kratos in his role as a father, and learning more about this world from a different perspective. For those hoping to take to God of War on PC, you technically can now — starting today — as long as you have PlayStation Now.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Now Games for July 2021 Potentially Leaked

The calendar may have already turned over to July, but PlayStation has yet to announce which new games will be coming to its PlayStation Now subscription service for the month. And while this announcement will likely come about in the early part of next week, it seems as though a recent leak may have given us an idea of which titles will be coming to the platform.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Sifu on PlayStation Now?

After Thursday's State of Play, Sony fans are excited to get their hands on Sifu, and begin their journey to kung fu mastery. With Sony showing the game off at their State of Play, some are curious about whether Sifu is headed to PlayStation Now. With the game scheduled to release in early 2022, here's what we know about whether Sifu is coming to PlayStation Now.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Space Punks is a twin-stick looter shooter game coming from the Shadow Warrior team

Flying Wild Hog, the makers of Shadow Warrior, is teaming up with Jagex Partners, publisher of RuneScape, for a wild space adventure. Space Punks isn’t quite like any game FWH is best known for. However, it looks to continue the developer’s colorful sense of humor. Space Punks is a twin-stick looter shooter, featuring an overhead camera and lots of baddies to blast. Oh, and you can play as a pig. Wait, does he fly?
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation sale : Planet of the Discounts games now on RE3, UFC 4 and more

PlayStation gamers looking to grab a deal on PlayStation games will be pleased to know that the Planet of the Discounts PlayStation Sale is now on providing discounts on a huge range of PlayStation games for a limited time including titles such as Resident Evil 3, UFC4, Jump Force Deluxe Edition and many more. The Planet of the Discounts promotion ends 11.59pm (local time) on Wednesday July 21st 2021.
Video GamesGamespot

Moss Book II Coming To PlayStation VR Later This Year

The heroic mouse Quill is returning for more virtual reality adventures as Polyarc has announced Moss Book II for PlayStation VR during the July 8 State of Play. A brief trailer showed Quill traversing multiple new locales--one featuring icy terrain and another sporting a steampunk-style look--while fighting enemies both new and old with some brand-new weaponry, including a giant hammer. The game also confirms the player will once again control a ghost-like figure, guiding Quill through each level and using a small floating orb to help solve puzzles.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

5 Great Survival Games on PlayStation Now

The Sony cloud gaming subscription service has been around since its release in 2014. It has been a direct competitor to the notorious Xbox Game Pass ever since. The service allows its members to stream PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4 games on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Most recently, in April 2021, Sony announced that 1080p streaming would start being supported. Now focusing on the matter at hand, check out the list of 5 amazing survival games on PS Now.
Video GamesGamespot

PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2021 Are Available Now

July's PlayStation Plus free games lineup is live now for subscribers. As usual, PlayStation is giving away one PS5 game and a pair of PS4 games. A Plague Tale: Innocence is the PS5 freebie, and it landed on the service the same day as the next-gen enhancements. Subscribers can also snag Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

F.I.S.T. Launching September 2021 with New Trailer

Game studio TiGames has officially revealed the release date of upcoming video game F.I.S.T. with a new trailer. The newest trailer features some new gameplay with a few new cutscenes that were not seen before. It showcases how the protagonist Rayton battles in the game with obstacles, fights, takedowns, and more. There are also some new characters that were not revealed like the water buffalo and a kitten that breaks out Rayton while he was in prison.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS Now July: Replacing one of PlayStation Now’s best games

Marvel’s Avengers has been confirmed as one of the most popular games on the PlayStation Now streaming service. And today it’s being replaced by a spate of new titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2. Rumors of such an exchange were first shared earlier this month after a leaked video ad...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PlayStation Now Games for July 2021 Include Nioh 2 and More

Game company Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially revealed the newest lineup of games for subscription service PlayStation Now. leak that was reported a while ago was true after all. SIE has confirmed that several new titles are coming to the PlayStation Now gaming library and that includes Red Dead Redemption 2, Judgment, Nioh 2, Moving Out, Olympic Games Tokyo 202, God of War, and Nascar Heat 5.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

PlayStation Now Games Release Tomorrow And They Look Great

It looks like PlayStation have stepped up their game for this month with PlayStation Now as epic titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Nioh 2 and much more will be available to subscribers. We have known what will be coming to PlayStation Plus for a couple of days now but...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

A Plague Tale: Innocence PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Comparison Video Highlights Better Shadows on PlayStation 5 and More

A Plague Tale: Innocence is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it looks like the game looks best on Sony’s current-gen console. A new comparison video shared by Cycle1 on YouTube shows how the PlayStation 5 version looks the best thanks to better shadows. Performance seems to be solid across all three current-gen versions, with the PlayStation 5 version having some minor drops, although the video only features sequences taken from the first few minutes of the game where there isn’t a whole lot of action on it. the screen is .
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Here’s What’s Coming to PlayStation Plus In July

It is time for a fresh batch of free PS Plus games! Like every month, we’re just a couple days away from getting some more free titles with that PlayStation Plus subscription. Also like every month, there’s a couple of real heavy hitters on that list. Need a little more Call of Duty in your life? PlayStation Plus has you covered!
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

PlayStation State Of Play Is Coming This Thursday

After the craziness that was E3, many people had thought that we had gotten all the announcements out of our system. However, that does not seem to be the case. As usual, PlayStation made an announcement today for a brand new State of Play that will be coming much sooner than anyone thought.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

What’s the Difference between PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now?

With so many “PlayStation” product and service names out there, it’s easy to get confused about PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. Both are subscription services for PS4, PS5, and PC, but with key differences. We’ll explain. Main Differences: Multiplayer vs. Streaming, and More. PlayStation Plus is similar to Xbox Live...
Video Gameswccftech.com

PlayStation Acquisition of Bluepoint Leaks, Announcement Reportedly Coming Soon

Has Sony finally put a ring on Bluepoint Games? The Texas-based remake specialists have been more-or-less a PlayStation second party for years now, having created remakes and remasters of Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, and Demon’s Souls. Rumors emerged last year that Sony’s acquisition of the studio was imminent, but nothing has been made official yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy