Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Former Dukes Ready For Olympics With Puerto Rico

By SHANE METTLEN Daily News-Record
Daily News-Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Puerto Rico’s women’s basketball squad prepares for its first-ever appearance in the Olympic Games, it’s making history behind former James Madison standouts. Jazmon Gwathmey and Jackie Benitez, a pair of former Dukes, are each heading to Tokyo with the Puerto Rican national team. Gwathmey, a former CAA Player of the Year at JMU, has been a star for the Puerto Ricans the past few years, guiding them through the Olympic qualifiers last summer before the Games were postponed.

www.dnronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Puerto Ricans#Jmu#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Lifestyleacesjiujitsuclub.com

My Trip To Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is known for its beautiful beaches, fun-loving culture, and delicious cuisine mixed with Spanish, African, and indigenous ancestors. I had the fortunate experience of growing up there, but it was a mental prison for me. I’ve dealt with anxiety and depression most of my life rooted in my past growing up as a foreigner in a strange homeland there.
Lowell, MAThe Berrics Canteen

Team Puerto Rico’s Manny Santiago Talks About His Olympic Journey

Mountain Dew‘s ‘Dew Tour’ channel recently profiled one of our favorite skaters, Manny Santiago, about his upcoming Olympic debut. Repping his birth country of Puerto Rico, Santiago (aka MSA/Manny Slays All) started skating in Lowell, Massachusetts—also home to Dave Bachinsky—and eventually made his way to LA, turning pro in 2010. In Dew Tour’s latest ‘Aimless’ profile, Santiago shows you his early morning skate routine, his healthy eating and recovery practices, and how he kicks it at home. Manny slays all—so watch out, Tokyo!
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

New Dukes Guard Brings Rust Belt Grit To Harrisonburg

Takal Molson knows when people start talking about basketball hotbeds, his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y., doesn’t immediately come to everyone’s mind. But the new James Madison guard has designs on enhancing upstate New York’s hoops reputation. Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington and New York City are metro areas that continue to supply...
MoviesWOUB

After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico Faces Disaster Capitalism in “Landfall” on POV, July 12 at 10 pm

American Documentary | POV is proud to announce the national broadcast premiere of Landfall, the second film to show on POV’s 34th season. Director Cecilia Aldarondo’s latest feature documentary, which was produced by Ines Hofmann Kanna, will premiere Monday July 12, 2021 on PBS at 10 p.m. and at pov.org. The film will also be available to stream for free at pov.org until August 11, 2021. Aldarondo was a 2021 Independent Spirit Award “Truer than Fiction” nominee. The award recognizes outstanding emerging talent in nonfiction film direction.
Agriculturehoustonianonline.com

They find the economic center for sarcasm in Puerto Rico

A Virtual Conference In which new discoveries are presented About sargassum, Integrated United Nations Environment ProgramUnexpectedly, it seems that a research and production center is located in the municipality of Catano working with this sponge. Via Zoom, Jason Cole, Executive Vice President of Company Innovation C-Combinator, Explains how they make...
Sportstonyspicks.com

Olympic Games 2021 Qualifiers Puerto Rico vs Serbia 7/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Olympic Games 2021 Qualifiers Puerto Rico vs Serbia 7/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Team Serbia are facing Team Puerto Rico at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday, July 3, at 10:00 ET in the second semifinal of this 2021 Olympic Game Qualifier Group. Team Puerto Rico lost the only game in the competition so far and were second in Group B. On the other hand, Team Serbia were qualified as the best team of Group A, having won both of their games in the tournament.
EnvironmentThrive Global

Light and Hope for Puerto Rico

This story is an excerpt from the forthcoming book, Stone Soup for a Sustainable World: Life Changing Stories of Young Heroes. On the night of September 20, 2017, nobody slept well on the island of Puerto Rico. Winds gusting at over 150 miles per hour blew across the island, tearing up trees from their roots and whipping debris into the air. Over the course of 24 hours, more than 20 inches of water inundated streets and highways. The electricity went out across the entire island, and everyone, rich and poor, found themselves suddenly in darkness, facing an uncertain future.
BasketballSportsnet.ca

Canada routs Puerto Rico to remain undefeated at FIBA U19 World Cup

DAUGAVPILS, Latvia — Canada booked its spot in the quarterfinals of the FIBA under-19 men’s basketball World Cup with an 86-56 rout of Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Caleb Houstan had a game-high 14 points plus four rebounds and three assists, while Ryan Nembhard had 13 points and 10 assists. “(Houstan)...
SoccerGwinnett Daily Post

El Salvador claims Gold Cup quarterfinal spot in 2-0 win

El Salvador became the first team to punch its ticket to the knockout stage on the power of a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in CONCACAF Gold Cup action Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. El Salvador entered as the only Group A team with a victory in...
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Spotlight: Shaq Moore has breakout performance against Haiti

The United States Men’s National Team opened the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Haiti. While not a thoroughly convincing performance from the group, defender Shaq Moore drew praise after starting in place of an injured Reggie Cannon. He was named Man of the Match, impressing with his driving runs forward and disruptive tackling to win back possession. In his return to the setup and first call-up under Gregg Berhalter, the 24-year-old Tenerife right back seized the opportunity and catapulted back into the greater American soccer picture.
MLSWichita Eagle

U.S. soccer cruises to Gold Cup victory over Martinique at Children’s Mercy Park

The 2021 iteration of the Gold Cup is seen by many U.S. fans as an opportunity for some of this country’s younger soccer stars to impress on the big stage. That didn’t happen in the U.S. side’s opening game against Haiti last weekend, when an American team filled to the seams with MLS experience eked out a 1-0 victory.
SoccerGwinnett Daily Post

U.S. mauls Martinique in CONCACAF Gold Cup

Daryl Dike scored twice to pace the U.S. men's national team to a 6-1 victory against Martinique in Kansas City, Kan., on Thursday - a win that advanced the U.S. to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The U.S. and Canada qualified from the four-team Group B with 2-0-0...
SoccerESPN

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

------ Mexico 0, Trinidad and Tobago 0. Mexico vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m. Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 10 p.m. Haiti vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m. Martinique vs. United States, 9:30 p.m. Martinique vs. Haiti, 5 p.m. United States vs. Canada, 5 p.m. ------ Jamaica 2, Suriname 0. Costa Rica 3,...
SoccerNBC Sports

Funes Mori stars for Mexico v. Guatemala; El Salvador reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

DALLAS (AP) Rogelio Funes Mori scored twice and Orbelin Pineda added a goal to lead defending champion Mexico over Guatemala 3-0 on Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Funes Mori, a 30-year-old born in Argentina, scored his second and third goals for Mexico. He made his debut in a June 3 exhibition against Nigeria and was playing his third international match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy