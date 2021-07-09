Former Dukes Ready For Olympics With Puerto Rico
As Puerto Rico’s women’s basketball squad prepares for its first-ever appearance in the Olympic Games, it’s making history behind former James Madison standouts. Jazmon Gwathmey and Jackie Benitez, a pair of former Dukes, are each heading to Tokyo with the Puerto Rican national team. Gwathmey, a former CAA Player of the Year at JMU, has been a star for the Puerto Ricans the past few years, guiding them through the Olympic qualifiers last summer before the Games were postponed.www.dnronline.com
