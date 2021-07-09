Cancel
Smithfield Foods CEO steps down, veteran exec takes over

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) - Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor, said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Dennis Organ is stepping down for personal reasons less than a year after taking the helm.

It has appointed 18-year company veteran Shane Smith to the top role, in the second high-profile CEO change in recent weeks at a major U.S. meat company after Tyson Foods Inc named a new chief last month.

The Smithfield, Virginia-based company, owned by Hong Kong’s WH Group Ltd, in January unveiled a management shakeup that saw several executives retire.

The U.S. meat industry came under the microscope during the COVID-19 pandemic as workers got sick and slaughterhouse shutdowns highlighted supply-chain vulnerabilities.

A North Carolina native, Smith joined Smithfield as a financial analyst in 2003. He was most recently its chief strategy officer, overseeing the company’s efforts to boost sales through its own resources as well as mergers and acquisitions.

