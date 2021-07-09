Cancel
Video Games

Is Hunter's Arena: Legends Crossplay?

By Noam Radcliffe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Hunter's Arena: Legends crossplay compatible? Cross-platform play is the new hotness in gaming, especially when combined with a battle royale such as Hunter's Arena: Legends, but it's never guaranteed a game will be able to swing crossplay. Offering crossplay is tricky, as it requires the acquiescence of all the platform holders involved, and Sony and Microsoft don't always play well together. Here's what we know about Hunter's Arena: Legends' crossplay capabilities.

Hunter
Xbox
Microsoft
Technology
Video Games
SONY
