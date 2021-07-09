Is Hunter's Arena: Legends Crossplay?

When you want to drop into a battle royale game like PUBG, you want to make sure you can bring all of your friends with you. PUBG has been around for quite a bit of time, and you can play it on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. But do you have the capacity to join in with your console friends if you’re playing on a computer? Unfortunately, PC players are not able to play with those playing on a console. But if you’re playing on a console, you can play with each other across platforms, so if you’re running the Xbox version, you can play with your PlayStation friends.