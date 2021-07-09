Cancel
LilyPichu Joins Genshin Impact as Sayu's Voice Actor

By Jacquelyn Li
Cover picture for the articlePopular Twitch streamer Lily "LilyPichu" Ki is joining the cast of Genshin Impact as the English voice actor for the upcoming character Sayu. On July 9, miHoYo released the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream and provided previews of the new region to come, Inazuma. Viewers got to meet several new playable Inazuman characters, including Sayu, a pint-sized ninja who wields a weapon bigger than herself. Fans were surprised to find out that her English voice actor is none other than Twitch streamer LilyPichu.

